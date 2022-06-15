There’s ‘Something Rotten’ at Three Notch

“Something Rotten” is heading to the stage at the Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park.

Performances by The Newtowne Players will be held June 30 through July 24, 2022, at 8 pm Thursdays-Saturdays and 3:30 pm Sundays.

Two brothers set out to write the world’s first musical in this hilarious mash-up of 16th-century Shakespeare and 21st-century Broadway.

Welcome to the Renaissance and the outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce, “Something Rotten.” Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing, and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical.

The cast members are:

Aliyah English — Minstrel/Ensemble

Angela Garcia-Clark — Bea

Anthony Richardson — Snug/Ensemble

Chelsea Leamy — Ensemble

Griffin Mullen — Peter Quince/Ensemble

James Haigler — Nick Bottom

Julian Reidenauer — Nigel Bottom

Kalyn Friscia — Ensemble

Katrynna Trost — Ensemble

Kevin Bongiovanni — Tom Snout/Ensemble

Kristen Kohler — Ensemble

Lauren Boulay — Ensemble

Patrick Lynch — Robin/Ensemble

Patrick Schoenberger — Brother Jeremiah

Paul F. Rose — Shylock/Ensemble

Peter Ullmann — Francis Flute/Ensemble

Richard Lehman — Thomas Nostradamus

Sara Espinosa — Ensemble

Sarah Jones — Ensemble

Shawn A. Davidson — Shakespeare

Sophie Campbell — Portia

Stacey Park — Lady Chaplam/Ensemble

​Directors are Megan Rankin Herring and Stacy Reynolds Oosterink.

Tickets will be adults $18, seniors/students/military $15, and children $13. Order them here.

The play is rated PG-13 due to some language and sexual situations.

Three Notch Theatre is at 21744 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park.