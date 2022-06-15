There’s ‘Something Rotten’ at Three Notch
“Something Rotten” is heading to the stage at the Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park.
Performances by The Newtowne Players will be held June 30 through July 24, 2022, at 8 pm Thursdays-Saturdays and 3:30 pm Sundays.
Two brothers set out to write the world’s first musical in this hilarious mash-up of 16th-century Shakespeare and 21st-century Broadway.
Welcome to the Renaissance and the outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce, “Something Rotten.” Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing, and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical.
The cast members are:
Aliyah English — Minstrel/Ensemble
Angela Garcia-Clark — Bea
Anthony Richardson — Snug/Ensemble
Chelsea Leamy — Ensemble
Griffin Mullen — Peter Quince/Ensemble
James Haigler — Nick Bottom
Julian Reidenauer — Nigel Bottom
Kalyn Friscia — Ensemble
Katrynna Trost — Ensemble
Kevin Bongiovanni — Tom Snout/Ensemble
Kristen Kohler — Ensemble
Lauren Boulay — Ensemble
Patrick Lynch — Robin/Ensemble
Patrick Schoenberger — Brother Jeremiah
Paul F. Rose — Shylock/Ensemble
Peter Ullmann — Francis Flute/Ensemble
Richard Lehman — Thomas Nostradamus
Sara Espinosa — Ensemble
Sarah Jones — Ensemble
Shawn A. Davidson — Shakespeare
Sophie Campbell — Portia
Stacey Park — Lady Chaplam/Ensemble
Directors are Megan Rankin Herring and Stacy Reynolds Oosterink.
Tickets will be adults $18, seniors/students/military $15, and children $13. Order them here.
The play is rated PG-13 due to some language and sexual situations.
Three Notch Theatre is at 21744 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park.