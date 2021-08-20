There’s Music in the Air in Leonardtown

The Summer of Music continues when the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival presents two free concerts this month.

First up, Southern Maryland country singer/songwriter/musician Sam Grow performs for the first time in Leonardtown when he takes the stage in Leonardtown Square on Sunday, August 22.

Sam will delight the crowd with an all-acoustic set. Radio Romance will open the show from 5:15 to 6 pm, then Sam Grow will perform from 6:15 to 7:30 pm.

Why not pick up dinner from one of the town’s restaurants and make your way to historic Leonardtown Square (bring a blanket or lawn chair) and enjoy the concert.

Then, join the town again on Sunday, August 29, when country singer/songwriter/musician Phillip Michael Parsons returns to Leonardtown to perform at the Port of Leonardtown Winery from 2 to 5 pm. Phillip will be performing some of his favorite country and rock hits as well as some of his own music. At the winery, there is limited seating available on a first-come, first-served basis (attendees may also bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the concert from the adjacent Port of Leonardtown Park).

El Coqui, Dan D’s and Kona Ice food trucks will be on location, and the tasting room will be open for you to sample award-winning wine and refreshing slushies. (Please note that admittance for this concert is free, and that food and drink are available for purchase.)

