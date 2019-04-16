There Are Ways to Save on Electric Bills

The winter season has ended, but those months of cold weather often remind us how difficult it can be to keep electric bills as low as possible. Especially for homes with heat pumps, the charges can quickly add up. Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative has shared several Ways to Save that can help customer-members keep their hard-earned dollars, while using less electricity each month.

Hit the Lights

First and foremost, it’s important to turn off lights when you leave the room. You can save $25 every year just by turning off lights when they’re not needed, and making it a habit for every single time you leave a room. To help you remember this simple thing, try leaving eye-catching reminders next to light switches or doorways.

Use Solar Lights Outside

Replacing your conventional outdoor lights with solar lights can save you up to $25 a year for every light you replace, plus they are often more convenient that traditional wired lighting. They don’t have to be electrically wired, so they can provide light anywhere in the yard you’d like, such as along outdoor paths.

Upgrade to a Ductless Heat Pump

A bigger impact can be made with a bigger investment. Save up to $70 each year with an efficient ductless mini-split heat pump to heat and cool your home. This type of heat pump loses less energy circulating heated or cooled air than a standard heat pump, and allows you to heat or cool only occupied rooms.

Track Your Use With Account Manager

Using Account Manger helps you see how much electricity your home uses every day. For a quick overview or a little help with understanding the smart energy tabs, take a few minutes to watch this video.

To learn more about SMECO, please visit their Leader member page.