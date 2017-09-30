Theater, Art, Music at CSM in October

The College of Southern Maryland has a busy month on tap in October 2017.

CSM Children’s Theatre: “My Children! My Africa!” 7 pm Oct. 6; 2 and 7 pm Oct. 7, College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. “My Children! My Africa!” by South African playwright Athol Fugard, confronts the tragedy of apartheid and tells the story of a humble and humane black teacher in a segregated township who tries to persuade just one young person that education, not violence, is the answer to South Africa’s problems. $7 adults and seniors; $5 high-school age and younger. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, or click here.

CSM Benny C. Morgan Recital Series: Bruce Swaim Jazz Quartet. 3 pm Oct. 7, College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, Building A., Room 206, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. Free. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, or visit here.

CSM Ward Virts Concert Series: Brian Ganz, piano. 3 pm Oct. 8, College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Multipurpose Room, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. Pianist Brian Ganz will perform. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Limited seating. Free. 301-934-7828, or click here.

CSM Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery: “Painters Be Like.” Oct. 9-Nov. 2, College of Southern Maryland, Fine Arts Center, Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. “Painters Be Like” is a group exhibit featuring the works of Mid-Atlantic artists Jason Stopa, Adam Lovitz and Madeline Seely. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Visit here for more information.

CSM Gallery Talk: Jason Stopa, Adam Lovitz and Madeline Seely “Painters Be Like.” 2:30 pm Oct. 10, College of Southern Maryland, Fine Arts Center (FA Building), Room 143, La Plata Campus, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Artists Jason Stopa, Adam Lovitz and Madeline Seely will give a Gallery Talk. Reception to follow. Their show will continue in the Fine Arts Center, Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery, until Nov 2. The gallery is open 9 am to 9 pm. Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 6 pm. Saturday.

CSM Cause Theatre Hawk Talk: Professor Jean Russ. 2:30-3:30 pm Oct. 10, College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Professor Jean Russ, Interim Chair of Biological and Physical Sciences, will talk about sexual identity as it relates to the upcoming CSM Cause Theatre play, “Know Your Role.” Free. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, click here.

CSM Suicide Awareness Panel & Discussion. 2:30-4:30 pm Oct. 10, College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, John E. Harms Academic Center (Building A), Room 119, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people. Learn about tools to help prevent suicide and increase awareness of suicide as a public health issue. Panelists include an array of mental health practitioners, representatives from the Calvert Crisis Intervention Center and American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. Free. RPerez@csmd.edu, 443-550-6022.

CSM Cause Theatre: “Know Your Role.” 7:30 pm Oct. 12; 8 pm Oct. 13; 2 pm Oct. 14, College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. “Know Your Role,” a one-act drama with comedic elements by Brandi Owensby, explores the messages about gender expectations that bombard teens. This show contains some mature language and may not be suitable for all ages. $5. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828.

CSM Connections Literary Series: Jake Shore. 7:30 pm Oct. 13, College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, Building A Auditorium, Room 206, 22950 Hollywood Road. Playwright/novelist Jake Shore will read from his work. The event is sponsored in part by the St. Mary’s County Arts Council. $3 in advance, $5 at the event, $3 with CSM Student ID. Connections@csmd.edu, 301-934-7864, or click here.

CSM Faculty Excellence Lecture Series: “Provocations.” 7 pm Oct. 13, College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Learning Resource Center (LR Building), Room 102, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. CSM Adjunct Instructor of Communication Dr. Sheri Dean Parmelee will give a talk, “‘House, M.D.,’ and Indirect Communication: Provocation to Thought,” where, referencing the television program, Parmelee will discuss how indirect communication devices such as sarcasm, metaphor and deception shape our world views and provoke us to thought. Free. 301-934-7578.

CSM Fall 2017 Teacher Education Open House. 5-7 pm Oct. 19, College of Southern Maryland, Center for Business and Industry (BI Building), Room 113, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. CSM’s Teacher Education Open House is a chance for high school and college-age students to drop in and learn about teacher education at the College of Southern Maryland as well as certification pathways here in Southern Maryland. Students who are currently in and who have graduated from partnership programs will be available to answer questions, as will representatives from CSM, the local school system and partner institutions. Free. 301-934-7821, Elizabeth.Settle@csmd.edu.

CSM Open House at Center for Trades and Energy Training. 10 am-2 pm Oct. 21 and every third Saturday of the month through December, College of Southern Maryland, Regional Hughesville Campus, Center for Trades and Energy Training (CT Building), 6170 Hughesville Station Place, Hughesville. Area residents are invited to visit CSM newest campus and learn more about programs offered there. Free. Call 301-539-4730 or visit here.

CSM Concert: Southern Maryland Concert Band. 8 pm Oct. 21, College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The Southern Maryland Band, under the direction of Michael Peerless, is a community-based concert band comprised of amateur and professional community musicians and CSM students. $7 for adults ($5 if purchased before the day of the concert), $5 for seniors/military with ID and youth of high school age and younger. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828.

CSM’s campuses are accessible to patrons with disabilities. Audio description for the visually impaired and sign language interpretation for the hearing impaired are available with a minimum two week advanced notice. If you are interested in these services, please contact the academic support/ADA coordinator at 301-934-7614.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.