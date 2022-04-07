The Global Assault on Democracy Topic of TPP Talk

National security expert Dr. Tom Nichols will present a talk, “The Global Assault on Democracy,” at St. Mary’s College of Maryland on Tuesday, April 12. The event is being sponsored by The Patuxent Partnership and the Center for the Study of Democracy at SMCM.

The in-person talk, followed by a Q&A session on the war in Ukraine, will be held from 7 to 8:30 pm at St. Mary’s Hall on the college’s campus in St. Mary’s City.

Registration is complimentary for all attendees.

Dr. Nichols is a US Naval War College professor, nationally known commentator on US politics and national security, columnist for USA Today, and a contributing writer at The Atlantic. He is a specialist on international security affairs, including US-Russia relations, nuclear strategy, and NATO issues.

He is the author of “Our Own Worst Enemy: The Assault from Within on Modern Democracy” and “The Death of Expertise.” Dr. Nichols served as a staff member in the US Senate and has held fellowships at CSIS and the Harvard Kennedy School. He has taught at Dartmouth, La Salle, and Georgetown. He is also a five-time “Jeopardy” champion.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.