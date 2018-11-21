Thanksgiving Holiday Closings

All St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 22, and Friday, Nov. 23, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. County government offices will re-open Monday, Nov. 26.

The St. Andrew’s Landfill and six convenience centers will be closed and St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will not operate Thursday, Nov. 22. However, all will observe normal business hours on Wednesday, Nov. 21, and Friday, Nov. 23. The Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will not operate Thursday, Nov. 22, or Friday, Nov. 23. The service resumes its normal operating schedule on Monday, Nov. 26.

All St. Mary’s County Public Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park) will close at 5 pm Wednesday, Nov. 21, and remain closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 22 and 23. All library locations will re-open Saturday, Nov. 24, for regular business hours. The Lexington Park library will be open from 1 to 5 pm Sunday, Nov. 25.

All Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern) will be closed Thursday, Nov. 22, and Friday, Nov. 23, and there will be no home-delivered meals deliveries made. The centers will reopen for normal operations on Monday, Nov. 26.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Museum and Historic Park will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 22. The museums will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23, 24 and 25, from noon to 4 pm.

The College of Southern Maryland will close for Thanksgiving break from Nov. 21-25. For full academic calendar, click here.

