Thanksgiving Holiday Closings

The College of Southern Maryland will close for Thanksgiving break from Nov. 22-26. All campuses will resume a normal schedule Monday, Nov. 27. For more information, call 301-934-2251.

The College of Southern Maryland Foundation will join colleges and nonprofits around the world Nov. 28 to celebrate generosity by participating in Giving Tuesday, a 24-hour online giving event. Make an impact in the community by donating to CSM scholarships and programs. Gifts of every size will help transform lives. You may choose to double your impact by donating to a matching fund. For more information or to donate on Nov. 28, visit here.

St. Mary’s County Government Operations for Thanksgiving Holiday

All St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. County offices will re-open Monday, Nov. 27.

The St. Andrew’s Landfill and the six convenience centers will be closed and St. Mary’s Transit System will not operate Thursday, Nov. 23. However, all will observe normal business hours on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and Friday, Nov. 24. The Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program will not operate Thursday, Nov. 23, or Friday, Nov. 24. The service resumes its normal operating schedule on Monday, Nov. 27.

All St. Mary’s County Public Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park) will close at 5 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and remain closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 23 and 24. All library locations will re-open Saturday, Nov. 25, for regular business hours. The Lexington Park library will be open from 1 to 5 pm on Sunday, Nov. 26.

All Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24, and there will be no Meals on Wheels deliveries. The centers will reopen for normal operations on Monday, Nov. 27.