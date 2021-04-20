Tech Bridge Lecture Set for April 22

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Dr. Paul Adamson of the US Naval Research Laboratory’s Plasma Physics Division will speak April 22 on the development of a successful virtual internship that included a Python boot camp. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the virtual event.

1 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021

This summer, with Office of Naval Research support, NRL will expand access to the boot camp and opening up app development to disciplines outside of plasma physics.

The Navy Tech Bridge Research Speaker Series is an effort between the Capital, Southern Maryland, and Mid-Atlantic Tech Bridges, with monthly lectures on relevant research from over 10 naval research and engineering activities in the Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC, region.

The link to register for the event is here. Please try to register at least one day in advance.

