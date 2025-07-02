‘Tarzan: The Stage Musical’ Set for Two Weekends

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Cast members of the 43rd Summerstock production of “Tarzan: The Stage Musical” performed two songs at the St. Mary’s County Flag Day Celebration in Leonardtown. (St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks Facebook photo)

St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks’ Summerstock will present “Tarzan: The Stage Musical” on the last two weekends in July.

Show dates will be July 18-20 and July 25-27, 2025.

Show times:

Friday, July 18 and July 25 at 7pm

Saturday, July 19 and July 26 at 1pm. and 7pm

Sunday, July 20 and July 27 at 3pm

Sumerstock showcases local talent of youth up to age 21 with musical theater.

The musical is based on Disney’s 1999 animated film of the same name, which in turn was based on Edgar Rice Burroughs’ classic 1912 novel, “Tarzan of the Apes.” Adapted for the stage by Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang, this unforgettable theatrical experience features high-flying excitement and hits, with music by Hwang and rock legend Phil Collins, including Collins’ Academy Award-winning song, “You’ll Be in My Heart,” along with “Son of Man” and “Two Worlds.”

The musical features all five songs written by Collins for the movie, and nine new songs penned by Hwang.

This production tells the story of an infant boy adopted by a tribe of apes and raised as one of their own. Tarzan is a man of two worlds which come together when a group of explorers introduce him to strangers like himself for the first time. Among the explorers is the beautiful young Jane, who captures Tarzan’s imagination and heart. Tarzan struggles to navigate a jungle, thick with emotion, as he discovers his animal upbringing clashing with his human instincts.

Performances will be at Chopticon High School. Ticket information here.

For more than 40 years, the R&P Department has provided arts and entertainment through theatrical arts and music. The Summerstock production provides 50 to 100 children the opportunity to perform a high-quality production for the community. Thanks in large part to a core group of volunteers, the show provides citizens of all ages exposure to the arts.