Some of the 800 National Guard members deployed by the president began arriving in the nation’s capital on Tuesday, reports Military.com. By mid-week, the extent and duration of the Guard’s presence remained unknown as well as the targets.

Even before Trump’s Monday announcement that he would take over DC policing, over the weekend FBI officers were in areas known for nightlife, reports The Washington Post. Trump said more than 500 federal agents were deployed last week and that the effort will eventually be supplemented by an additional 800 troops from the DC National Guard. This “overwhelming presence” would involve seven federal agencies, including DEA agents at homeless campsites and the US Park Police addressing graffiti in federal parks.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser acknowledged that local officials could do little to block the expected 30-day takeover of the capital’s policing, reports The New York Times.

The administration is evaluating plans that would establish a “Domestic Civil Disturbance Quick Reaction Force” of hundreds of National Guard troops ready to rapidly deploy into American cities facing protests or other unrest, according to internal Pentagon documents reviewed by The Washington Post. Military.com reports the order gives DefSec Pete Hegseth authority to activate troops at “such numbers as he deems necessary.”