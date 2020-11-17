Take a Virtual Tour of New VA Clinic

Veterans living in Southern Maryland have a new VA community-based outpatient clinic (CBOC) with expanded health care space and services.

The Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center’s newly constructed 17,000-square-foot clinic is located at 29640 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. It replaces the former clinic that was located on the campus of the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. It is the largest VA community clinic and the only stand-alone clinic in the Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center’s system of care.

To ensure adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, Medical Center Director Michael S. Heimall, FACHE, hosted a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony.

To view the virtual ceremony posted by the US Department of Veterans Affairs, access the following link https://youtu.be/QGav-AM26sA.

The ceremony included participation by Maryland Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen; Congressman Steny Hoyer (D-MD); and Secretary of the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs George W. Owings III.

The new facility is a much-welcomed addition to the area as it expands care space, health services and telehealth modalities to Veterans living in rural areas. The clinic offers Veterans closer-to-home care in a state-of-the-art facility with 17 exam rooms, four telehealth rooms, two physical therapy areas, space for audiology evaluations and device fittings as well as a suite for patient education.

