“Swarmbots” work like termites, and both the Navy and Marines are touted them as the next frontier of unmanned aircraft, reports Breaking Defense.

The future looks to belong to unmanned systems. Navy Secretary Ray Mabus will combine all aspects and domains of unmanned systems “over, on and under the sea and coming from the sea to operate on land” to be overseen under a single Deputy Assistant Secretary, reports Breaking Defense. The secretary also called the JSF the last fighter jet the Navy will buy or fly

Breaking Defense reports, Space Control spending triples since 2013.

NAS Patuxent River Gate 3 reopens to credentialed, in and out access throughout the workday as of today, April 20, 2015, reports Shawn Graham in The Tester.

Senate hawks see Speaker of the House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) as an obstacle to getting their chamber and the House to lift spending caps on the Pentagon, reports The Hill.

DigitalGlobe, Inc. now offers analytical services to track human activity from African elephant poachers to Islamic terrorists, Defense Tech reports on the latest from the company credited with much of Google Maps’ imagery.

Low risk, proven products is keeping schedule and budget in the development of the new Presidential Helicopter, Marine One, reports Janes.com.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls Russian President Vladimir Putin with “grave concerns”regarding Russia’s planned missile sale to Iran, reports Defense News and quotes sources saying warnings were issued that Russia weaponry reaching Hezbollah will be tracked by Israel and considered unauthorized and thus “legitimate targets.”

Compass Systems Inc.,* Lexington Park, Maryland, is being awarded a $13,954,688 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research, development, and delivery one Optical Sensor System Cargo Aircraft Roll-on/Roll-Off (OSSCAR) system developed for the C-130 A-J Aircraft for the Navy and other Defense Department services and agencies. This contract provides for technical and scientific research, development, integration, analysis, assessment, and test and evaluation of OSSCAR’s intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting systems. Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in April 2018. Fiscal 2013 other procurement (Army), fiscal 2015 operations and maintenance (Defense Wide) and fiscal 2015 research and development (Defense Wide) funds in the amount of $106,589 are being obligated at time of award, $81,600 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S.C. 2304(c)(1). This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($8,372,813; 60 percent); Army and other Defense Department services and agencies ($3,488,672; 25 percent); and the Air Force ($2,093,203; 15 percent). The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-15-C-0043).

3E Technologies International Inc.,* Rockville, Maryland, is being awarded a $9,995,697 modification to previously awarded contract (N00174-10-D-0021) for work on Navy-wide Critical Infrastructure Control and Monitoring System (CICMS) interface to Navy Virtual Perimeter Monitoring System for a Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) Phase III project. This increase provides for the implementation of the CICMS at Navy facilities beyond the originally identified Naval District Washington’s boundaries. This increase supports the Navy Region Southeast and Navy Region Hawaii for integration on shore-based facilities. This contract modification is being issued under 10 U.S.C. 2304(b)(2), as implemented by FAR 6.302-5 Authorized or Required by Statute. The statutory authority for this SBIR Phase III increase in ceiling is 15 U.S.C. 638(r). Work will be performed in Hawaii (50 percent); Dahlgren, Virginia (8.34 percent); San Diego, California (8.34 percent); Indian Head, Maryland (8.33 percent); Annapolis, Maryland (8.33 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (8.33 percent); and Washington, District of Columbia (8.33 percent). The work is expected to be completed by September 2015. Fiscal 2015 operations and maintenance (Navy) and fiscal 2015 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amount of $2,900,746 will be obligated at the time of award. Contract funds in the amount of $2,774,670 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

