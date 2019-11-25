Sustainable Agriculture TechTalk Topic

A TechTalk after-hours event will present Aaron Ault speaking on “Data as a Driver for Sustainable Agriculture.” The event will take place from 4 to 6 pm on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at TechPort UAS Business Incubator at 44185 Airport Road in California, MD 20619.

Those wishing to attend may register here.

Mr. Ault is one of the leaders of the Open Ag Technology and Systems Center at Purdue University.

Many of the most promising avenues for sustainable food-ag system improvements involve novel applications from sensing, networking, and computation to big data science, visualization, and analytics. Powerful data sets and models continue to be developed at the plot, watershed, and even regional level from these research efforts. However, there are fundamental issues impeding progress in data-driven sustainability which is preventing this research into practice. Data exchange among systems, people, and projects may be the most critical component for achieving data-driven sustainability goals.

TechPort is one of the tenants at the University of Maryland UAS Test Site at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport campus.

TechPort’s operations involve a collaboration of university, county government, and private business interests. S. Hunt Aero built the incubator facility, which was designed to house innovators in a way that encourages experimentation, fabrication, and collaboration. The facility includes workspace with specialized equipment available, such as 3-D printers. The operations include linkups to help entrepreneurs turn ideas into reality, and then into successful businesses.

For leasing information about the airport, contact Ken Reed at kreed@tqci.net or St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, 44174 Airport Road, Hollywood, MD 20636.

To learn more about S. Hunt Aero, visit its Leader member page.