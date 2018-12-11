Survey to Enhance Service to Hispanic Residents

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership’s Access to Care Action Team is working to improve services for Hispanic residents of the community. The team has created a survey to help with those efforts. MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown supports the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership.

Results from the survey will help the Access to Care Action Team create a resource guide for the Hispanic residents of St. Mary’s County.

The survey and resulting resource guide will help the Access to Care Action Team with its goal of promoting the health of the entire population of St. Mary’s County. The team is dedicated to the critical task of promoting the health of the county’s residents, and this task is influenced by several factors.

One of those factors is the availability of health care providers; the county is always in need of specialty care, primary care, behavioral health providers, and dental care.

Another factor is the affordability of health care, from medical visits to medications, as well as health insurance and providers that take that insurance.

Next is transportation to appointments and health care providers of all kinds.

The last task for the Access to Care team is to work toward the cultural sensitivity of health care providers and the ability of patients to understand their health needs and health plan of action. If a patient does not speak the same language as a health care provider, that is an obvious obstacle to quality care. This is where the survey comes in, and input from the Hispanic community will be invaluable in finding ways to improve this access to care.

Take the survey today. It only takes a few minutes and will help fellow residents.

