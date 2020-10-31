Survey to Assess County Broadband Needs

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, October 31, 2020

Reliable internet access in St. Mary’s County has been a top priority of the county commissioners, and on September 15 $100,000 was allocated to assess local broadband capabilities.

For the first phase of assessments, the county commissioners are releasing a communitywide survey of existing internet services. The St. Mary’s County Broadband Assessment Project surveys for employers and households are posted here.

The employer survey deadline is November 10, 2020.

The household survey deadline is November 24, 2020.

The surveys are designed to spur broadband options and more broadband investment across the county. Affordable and fast broadband is critical to local economies, education and the real estate market.

For more information about the surveys, email Kelly Lewis at Kelly@LewisStrategic.com.