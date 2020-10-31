October 31, 2020

Art & Lifestyle:

Halloween @ St. Mary’s Square -

Monday, October 26, 2020

Zoom on Halloween to Sleepy Hollow -

Saturday, October 24, 2020

County Series Puts Focus on Small Businesses -

Thursday, October 22, 2020

Pandemic Sending Residents Outdoors -

Sunday, October 18, 2020

Survey to Assess County Broadband Needs

Survey

Reliable internet access in St. Mary’s County has been a top priority of the county commissioners, and on September 15 $100,000 was allocated to assess local broadband capabilities.

For the first phase of assessments, the county commissioners are releasing a communitywide survey of existing internet services. The St. Mary’s County Broadband Assessment Project surveys for employers and households are posted here.

The employer survey deadline is November 10, 2020.

The household survey deadline is November 24, 2020.

The surveys are designed to spur broadband options and more broadband investment across the county. Affordable and fast broadband is critical to local economies, education and the real estate market.

For more information about the surveys, email Kelly Lewis at Kelly@LewisStrategic.com.

