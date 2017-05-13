Survey Focuses on Opioid Information

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership, supported by MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, has placed a survey in its latest newsletter that aims to explore the perceptions, awareness, and use of prescription opioids and heroin in the community.

The study, linked here, is being conducted by the University of Maryland Baltimore along with the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene’s Behavioral Health Administration. The organizations need to hear the opinions of St. Mary’s County residents, so any help with the research project is appreciated.

Adults who are at least 18 years old and who live in St. Mary’s County are needed for the survey, and people younger than 18 years or who live outside the county are asked not to take the survey. The study is anonymous and should be taken just once. It takes about 10 minutes to complete the survey.

No personal information is collected during the survey, so participants remain completely anonymous. Project leaders ask that all of the questions are answered truthfully. Each question is voluntary and anyone who is uncomfortable answering a question can skip it.

Once the survey portion of the project is finished, information will be released in summary form only.

Research for the project has been reviewed by the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene’s and University of Maryland Baltimore’s Institutional Review Boards. Anyone with questions, concerns, or complaints about the study can contact Marianne Gibson from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy at mgibson@rx.umaryland.edu or 410-706-7614. Anyone with questions about their rights as a participant in this study can contact Gay Hutchen, IRB Administrator at the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene by phone at 410-767-8448 or the UMB Human Research Protections Office.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit its Leader Page.