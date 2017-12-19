Survey: Agencies Ready If Gov’t Shutdown Occurs

Posted by Java Joe on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the Internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Congress has until midnight Dec. 22 to avoid a government shutdown, reports Federal News Radio. Whether a shutdown is on the horizon for the holiday season, a majority of federal employees who took an anonymous online survey from Federal News Radio said their federal agencies are ready if a shutdown does happen.

President Donald Trump will seek a government-wide pay freeze for all civilian federal employees in 2019, reports Government Executive, according to a report released by the minority staff on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

President Trump unveiled a new national security strategy Monday afternoon. The strategy centers around the president’s “America first” ideology while emphasizing cooperation with US allies, including the US’ reaffirmation of commitment to NATO, reports CBS News.

Is the truth out there? The New York Times reports that DoD spent $22 million on the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program. For years, the secret program investigated reports of unidentified flying objects. It was run by a military intelligence official at the Pentagon and was shut down in 2012. The New York Times says that while the Pentagon ended funding for the effort, the program remains in existence. CBS News has newly released video captured by Navy pilots that offers an inside look at the program.

President Trump said he strongly objected to a provision in the 2018 National Defense Authorization Bill that limits funding for the White House Communications Agency “contingent upon the submission of a report on a national policy for cyberspace, cybersecurity, and cyberwarfare,” reports Defense Systems. The president called the measure “unprecedented and dangerous.”

Bell Helicopter’s V-280 Valor tilt-rotor aircraft flew for the first time Monday in a low hover over the ground in Amarillo, Texas, reports Defense News.

Aerion and Lockheed Martin want to explore the feasibility of developing the world’s first supersonic business jet, the Aerion AS2, reports Markets Insider. During the next 12 months, the companies plan to develop a framework on all phases of the program, including engineering, certification, and production.

Lockheed Martin says it hit its 2017 target to deliver 66 F-35 fighter jets to the US and its allies last week, despite production problems as the defense contractor built 40 percent more jets this year, reports Reuters.

Lockheed Martin, offering to move its F-16 production to India, rebuts contentions that the F-16 as an “outdated fighter” would draw little international business to India, reports Business Standard. The company says orders for the plane are flowing in.

US special operations forces have been busy over the last six months in Afghanistan, enabling, or advising more than 2,000 ground operations in support of Afghan partner forces, reports Military Times.

Maj. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, the commander of the 25th Infantry Division, will take command of US Army Europe, reports Defense News.

The Daily Progress reports more people are moving out of Virginia than in, reflecting changes in home prices, rates of retirement, and federal spending since 2013. Virginia’s population isn’t declining — it’s just gaining more of its new residents from births rather than move-ins, according to 2016 IRS data.

Ashley Bolden, an electronics technician 3rd class with Ground Electronics Maintenance Division, was named NAS Patuxent River’s 2017 Bluejacket of the Year, reports DVIDS.

Contracts:

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is being awarded a $79,270,289 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for aircraft maintenance, manufacturing of parts, instrumentation, aircraft modifications and engineering support for the F/A-18A-F and EA-18G aircraft, including future variants, domestic and foreign military sales, for ground and flight test programs conducted at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in December 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-18-D-0013).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is being awarded a $135,584,779 indefinite-delivery/indefinite–quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, and firm-fixed price contract (N00039-18-D-0001) for integrated common processors (ICP) on behalf of the Program Executive Office Submarines’ Maritime Surveillance Systems Program Office. The ICP program provides a common Integrated Undersea Surveillance Systems (IUSS) signal processing and display system software and hardware suite for Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System ships and IUSS shore sites. This contract has a five-year ordering period up to the contract award amount. There are no options. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by December 2022. No funding will be obligated on the base contract award. Funds will be obligated as individual delivery orders are issued. This is a sole-source acquisition that was not competitively procured pursuant to the authority of 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) – only one responsible source (Federal Acquisition Regulation Subpart 6.302-1). The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is being awarded a $15,961,861 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-14-C-2111) for the pre-advance planning requirements in support of the refueling complex overhaul of USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). This effort will provide for pre-advance planning, fiscal 2018 shipchecks, design, documentation, engineering, procurement, fabrication, material and preliminary shipyard support work. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to complete by July 2018. Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $15,600,367 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Kratos Space and Missile Defense Systems Inc., San Diego, California, is being awarded an $11,097,936 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N63394-16-C-0007) for the procurement of additional Oriole rocket motor systems. This modification is for the procurement of additional Oriole rocket motors and hardware that will be used as sub-orbital vehicles known as Aegis readiness assessment vehicles. Work will be performed in Rocket City, West Virginia (75 percent); and Glen Burnie, Maryland (25 percent), and is expected to be completed by January 2020. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (other defense agencies); fiscal 2010 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and foreign military sales (other defense agencies) funding in the amount of 11,097,936 will be obligated at time of award and funds in the amount of $9,390,561 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Information Technology, Fairfax, Virginia, has been awarded a $13,344,368 cos-plus-fixed-fee contract to operate and maintain the information technology networks for US Army Intelligence and Security Command. One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of May 21, 2018. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $82,894 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W911W4-18-C-0002).

CAE USA Inc., Tampa, Florida, has been awarded a $7,487,966 firm-fixed-price contract for the upgrade of the existing Abrams M1A1 engine diagnostic and troubleshooting trainers at Fort Benning, Georgia; Fort Lee, Virginia; and Gowen Field, Idaho. Bids were solicited via the Internet with three received. Work will be performed in Tampa, Florida, with an estimated completion date of July 12, 2019. Fiscal 2017 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $7,487,966 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (W900KK-18-C-0016).