Support Sought for Park’s Community Garden

Lexington Manor Passive Park’s community garden is currently waiting for its irrigation system and needs watering volunteers.

While organizers wait for the system to be installed, the garden needs to be watered every day. Anyone who is willing to spend just 30 minutes watering a side of the garden, it would be a huge help.

Please review the available slots here and click on the button to sign up.

The garden is located in Lexington Manor Passive Park near the Lexington Park, MD, Post Office. For registered garden renters, garden access is available any day the park is open.

Sponsorship Information

Are you interested in supporting the development of Lexington Manor Passive Park community garden? Consider making a donation to St. Mary’s County CDC. Donations will go toward the purchase of:

Garden supplies and tools

Toolshed

Mulch and top soil

Starter plants/seeds

Permits

Irrigation

Staffing

Businesses and individuals that donate $500 or more can earn tax credits equal to 50% of the value of the money, goods, or real property contribution. All donations are tax-deductible.