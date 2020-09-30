Super Hornets Strike ISIS, First Time in Two Years

Posted by Java Joe on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

For the first time in over two years, carrier-launched US aircraft conducted an airstrike against Islamic State targets in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the global coalition battling the terrorist group in Iraq and Syria. Stars and Stripes reports that a pair of Navy F/A-18F Super Hornets from Carrier Air Wing 17, embarked on the USS Nimitz, conducted the strikes. A coalition strike that day, coordinated with the Iraqi military, took out a cave and three shelters used as ISIS hideouts in Iraq’s Wadi al-Shai, a rural area in Kirkuk province.

VA officials have completed digitizing thousands of deck logs from ships stationed offshore during the Vietnam War, reports Military Times, to better determine where troops served and what toxins they may have encountered. Roughly $641 million has been awarded to more than 22,524 blue water Navy veterans or survivors since the start of this year, but advocates have estimated that as many as 90,000 Vietnam veterans may be eligible for those payouts, and the digitized deck logs are with that application process.

In the future, a commission in the US Space Force may be a possibility for a few new graduates of the Naval Academy, reports Seapower Magazine, although the Air Force Academy will serve as the primary commissioning service academy for the new branch of the military.

A developmental robot pilot that transforms manned aircraft into unmanned systems took a test flight last week, reports C4ISRnet. ROBOpilot turns a manned aircraft into an unmanned one, simply replacing the human pilot with a robot who interacts with the aircraft controls the same way a human would, according to the Air Force Research Laboratory.

A cyberattack “against one ally will be treated as an attack against all,” according to NATO Deputy Secretary Mircea Geoana. UPI reports that NATO is adapting to security threats in cyberspace despite vulnerabilities exploited in the COVID-19 pandemic. Geoana said NATO will establish a Cyberspace Operations Center as a part of its command structure.

President Donald Trump’s efforts to ban certain diversity training is butting up against the Pentagon’s efforts to build a more inclusive military, reports The Hill. Trump signed an executive order this week that extended his administration’s ban on training involving race- and sex-based discrimination to include the military, federal contractors and grant recipients. But days later, top Pentagon officials were extolling the virtues of diversity to service members at a virtual town hall and touting the department’s efforts to fight racial bias.

California Air National Guard MQ-9s have flown the length of the entire state helping to coordinate responses to more than 24 fires that have been burning in the past two months. Air Force Magazine reports that as of Sept. 28, there have been 7,982 total wildfires, burning more than 3.6 million acres and damaging or destroying 7,630 structures. The 163rd Attack Wing at times had three Reapers in the air at a time, flying more than 70 sorties and more than 1,000 mission hours.

As talks with Russia stall, the Trump administration ordered an assessment on bolstering nuclear warhead, reports Politico, to determine how quickly the US could pull nuclear weapons out of storage and load them onto bombers and submarines if an arms control treaty with Russia is allowed to expire in February.

The Department of Defense signed a $20 million deal with a Maryland-based pharmaceutical company to develop a domestic production line for critical ingredients used to treat COVID-19 patients that have long been sourced from overseas, reports Washington Times.

The Department of Veterans Affairs over the weekend surpassed 60,000 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic about six months ago, with more than half of those cases added since mid-July, reports Military Times.

The eighth US service member dies from COVID-19. reports The Hill. The death was included in Monday’s update of the chart the Pentagon keeps on its website of numbers of COVID-19 cases connected to the department. The death revealed Monday is the first military COVID-19 death since late August, when Army reservist Sgt. 1st Class Clifford R. Gooding, 58, died of the disease.

Vet counseling fixes are needed to fight counselor burnout, reports Military Times. Productivity expectations at many of the 300 Vet Centers helping counseling combat veterans and victims of military sexual assault is leading to burnout among its understaffed, overworked counselors. A 40-page Government Accountability Office report confirmed that dozens of counselors in various regions across the country said they were being driven to choose between quitting their jobs or providing substandard care.

Tuition assistance funding in the Navy is going up — but the extra money will be delayed, reports Navy Times. The Navy is on track to increase tuition assistance funding by nearly $20 million in fiscal 2021 — after the program ran out of money in May 2019 and caps were imposed this fiscal year. A looming continuing resolution to fund the government at fiscal 2020 levels is delaying those additional funds from kicking in until Congress finally passes a federal budget for 2021.

Sailors get experience with Marine MV-22s before operating first Navy Ospreys, reports USNI News. Ten aircraft maintainers and one naval aviator from Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron 30 are deployed with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis-Response-Central Command 20.2, flying, operating, and maintaining MV-22B Osprey tiltrotors in the Persian Gulf region. The Navy is working to have its Osprey ready for a first operational deployment aboard USS Carl Vinson next year.

Thirteen sailors received minor injuries in a small fire aboard the USS Antietam last week, reports Stars and Stripes. The 7th Fleet sailors were hurt while responding to the blaze in an engineering space. They returned to duty after being treated by the guided-missile cruiser’s medical team.

Problems plagued Bradley crews before last year’s mishap killed three soldiers, reports Army Times. With their lights off, the Bradley fighting vehicles lumbered through the darkness at Fort Stewart, GA, in the wee hours of Oct. 20, 2019. But mist and humidity degraded some of the vehicle optics soldiers were using to find their way, causing them to flip off a bridge they didn’t even know they were crossing. Army officials said no single factor caused the accident.

Contracts:



Carashoft Technology Corp., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $25,206,173 firm-fixed-price contract to configure a government-provided student lifecycle management “commercial off-the-shelf” student information system. This contract is to meet or exceed Headquarters Air University’s requirement for an information system for higher education that will manage the complete student lifecycle from application for admission through program completion to include alumnus/alumna services. Work will be performed at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, and is expected to be completed Sept. 28, 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $25,206,173 are being obligated at the time of award. The 42nd Contracting Squadron, Maxwell AFB, Alabama, is the contracting activity (FA3300-20-F-0114).

HydroGeoLogic, Inc. — APTIM Federal Services, LLC, Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $19,405,125 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract to perform environmental services at Defense Fuel Support Point Ozol, California. This was a competitive acquisition with two offers received. This is a four-year base contract with one six-month option period. Locations of performance are Virginia and California, with an Oct. 31, 2024, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia (SPE603-20-D-5009).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, is awarded a maximum ceiling $249,300,000, firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee basic ordering agreement for the procurement of sustainment engineering and logistics services for Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar. This agreement includes engineering changes, technical refresh, studies and analyses, and the following support services: contractor logistics, depot lifecycle, software support activity, diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages. Work locations will be determined by individual task orders and is expected to be complete by Sept. 28, 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. The agreement was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-20-G-0032).

Hampton Roads Mechanical of Virginia Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia, is awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum amount of $100,000,000 for the maintenance, inspection, cleaning, painting, repair, testing, and replacement of utility systems at various installations in the Hampton Roads, Virginia, area. The initial task order is being awarded at $5,000 for the minimum guarantee. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of September 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) (O&M,N) contract funds in the amount of $5,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task order will be primarily funded by O&M,N. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website with one proposal received. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-20-D-0088).

Core Services Group Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia, is awarded a $44,300,000 commercial firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide test and evaluation support services for the Control, Communications, Computer, Intelligence, and Space Warfare division under Commander, Operational Test & Evaluation Force. The contract will include a 60-month base ordering period with an additional six-month ordering period option pursuant of FAR 52.217-8 – option to extend services, which if exercised, will bring the total value to $49,000,000. The base ordering period is expected to begin in November 2020 and be completed by November 2025; if the option is exercised, the ordering period will be completed by May 2026. All work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,500 will be obligated to fund the contract’s minimum amount and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. This contract was competitively procured with the solicitation posted on beta.SAM.gov as a service-disabled veteran-owned small business set-aside using commercial items procedures, with four offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00189-20-D-0028).

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Falls Church, Virginia (N5005420D0009); and Mid Atlantic Engineering Technical Services Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia (N5005420D0010), are each awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide combat systems repair and refurbishment. The maximum dollar value for the two contracts combined is up to $36,771,819. General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., is awarded a maximum dollar value of up to $36,771,819; and Mid Atlantic Engineering Technical Services Inc., is awarded maximum dollar value of up to $24,999,659. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by September 2021, and if options are exercised, work will be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $10,000 ($5,000 minimum guarantee per contract) will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This multiple award contract was procured as a full and open competition via the beta.Sam.gov website with two offers received. The Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

US Marine Management Inc., Norfolk, Virginia (N3220517C3000), is awarded a $36,003,892 modification under a previously awarded firm fixed-price contract to fund the third one-year option period. Contract Option Three is being exercised in the amount of $36,003,892. This contract is for operation and maintenance of seven USNS Bob Hope class surge large, medium-speed roll-on/roll-off vessels. This contract includes a 12-month base period, four 12-month option periods and a six-month option under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $196,303,408. Work which will be performed at sea worldwide commenced on Oct. 1, 2017, and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by March 31, 2022. Fiscal 2021 working capital contract funds (Navy and transportation) in the amount of $36,003,892 are obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220517C3000).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, was awarded a $30,114,068 cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price, and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-5218 to procure Technical Insertion-20 (TI-20) AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 Surface Ship Undersea Warfare Combat System hardware, and provide incremental funding in support of the continued AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 development, integration, manufacture, production, and testing. Work will be performed in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania (46%); Clearwater, Florida (23%); Syracuse, New York (20%); Hauppauge, New York (5%); Manassas, Virginia (5%); and Marion, Massachusetts (1%), and is expected to be completed by October 2022. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) (82.8%); FMS Australia (17.1%); and fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversation (Navy) (0.1%) funding in the amount of $30,114,068 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 28, 2020)

US Marine Management Inc., Norfolk, Virginia (N3220517C3503), is awarded an $11,079,520 option under a previously awarded firm fixed-price contract to fund the fourth one-year option period. The option will continue to provide for the transportation of petroleum product in support of the Defense Logistics Agency-Energy and the National Science Foundation’s annual resupply mission to Antarctica, Operation Deep Freeze, one US flagged, Jones Act, ice class tanker M/T Maersk Peary. The previously awarded contract includes a seven-month firm period of performance and four one-year option periods, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $60,400,980. Work will be performed world-wide and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2021 transportation working capital funds in the amount of $11,079,520 is obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website and eight offers were received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220517C3503).

G-W Management Services LLC, Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a $9,566,493 firm-fixed-price task order N4008020F5378 under a multiple award construction contract for renovation and construction at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, DC. Work is expected to be completed by March 2022. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $9,566,493 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Five proposals were received for this task order. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N40080-19-D-0015).

Balfour Beatty, Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $104,543,632 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of a battalion complex operations building and hangar facility at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 10, 2022. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Army) in the amount of $104,543,632 were obligated at the time of the award. The US Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-20-C-2025).

Palantir, Washington, DC, was awarded a $91,176,844 firm-fixed-price contract for general research and development support of the Army Research Laboratory. Bids were solicited via the internet with 999 received. Work will be performed in Adelphi, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 28, 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test, and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $44,154,209 were obligated at the time of the award. The US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QX-20-C-0041).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $69,080,334 modification (P00012) to contract W911S0-18-C-0004 to provide mission support for the planning, coordination and execution of exercises conducted by the Army’s Mission Command Training Program. Work will be performed at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 14, 2024. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Army) in the amount of $69,080,334 were obligated at the time of the award. The US Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Clark Construction Group LLC, Bethesda, Maryland, was awarded a $12,343,490 modification (P00021) to contract W912DR-16-C-0013 for work on East Campus Building 2 at Fort Meade. Work will be performed at Fort Meade, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 1, 2022. Fiscal 2019 military construction (Army) funds in the amount of $12,343,490 were obligated at the time of the award. The US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Eccalon LLC, Hanover, Maryland, has been awarded a $16,222,869 firm-fixed-price contract. The contract supports the National Security Technology Accelerator Program Support for the Office of Manufacturing and Industrial Base Policy. The National Security Innovation Network is building a community of innovators to solve national security problems, focused on delivery education, collaboration and acceleration programs, which bring together people from the Department of Defense, the venture community and academia to generate new ideas, nurture talent and find novel applications of technology to support the warfighter. Fiscal 2019-2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $6,295,305 are being obligated at the time of award. The expected completion date is Sept. 27, 2023. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0034-18-F-0572). (Awarded Sept. 28, 2020)

Sprint Federal Operations LLC, Reston, Virginia, was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract modification to exercise Option Year Six for continued operation and maintenance of telecommunications fiber in Europe. The face value of this action is $11,698,045, funded by defense working capital funds. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $215,700,000. The place of performance will be at various locations within Europe. The original solicitation was issued on the basis of other than full and open competition pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) – “Only one responsible source and no other type of supplies or services would satisfy agency requirements.” The period of performance is Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 20, 2021. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity (HC104715C4000P00033).

Alethix LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, has been awarded task order modification P00009 on contract HTC711-19-F-D025 in the amount of $9,013,640. This modification provides continued net-centric services as an enabler for new, modernized and current Mobility Air Force Command and Control applications and capabilities supporting the U.S. Transportation Command and Air Mobility Command global mission. The Mobility Enterprise Information Services Sustainment framework is a structure providing reusable common platform and information technology services, software products and components, and design patterns allowing for deployment into a common shared environment. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Virginia. The option period of performance is from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2021 Transportation Working Capital Funds (TWCF) operations and TWCF capital funds were obligated at award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $19,583,192, from $10,569,552. US Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

