Summerstock to Present ‘Pirates of Penzance’

Arghhh! Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance: A Live Concert Reading is coming to Great Mills.

The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks announces the 39th production of Summerstock Theater at Great Mills High School.

Showtimes for the production are Friday, July 23, at 7 pm; Saturday, July 24, at 1 pm and 7 pm; and Sunday, July 25, at 3 pm.

Tickets are now on sale and available online or at the Department of Recreation & Parks main office in Leonardtown. The office is in the Patuxent Building at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive.

If tickets remain, they will also be available for purchase one hour before showtime at Great Mills High School.

For additional information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1800.

