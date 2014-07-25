Summer Temps Can Cause Heat Stroke

One of the most serious heat-related ailments is heat stroke. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not provided.

Heat stroke, also referred to as sunstroke, is most likely to occur when the body is no longer able to control its temperature. What happens is the body’s temperature rises rapidly and the body’s sweating mechanism fails, meaning the body can no longer cool down. Dehydration is also a factor because someone who is dehydrated may not be able to sweat fast enough to dissipate heat, causing the body temperature to rise. Infants, the elderly, athletes, and outdoor workers are the groups at greatest risk for heat stroke.

There are various reasons why the body may not cool down but one of the most common is humidity. High humidity doesn’t allow sweat to evaporate quickly enough and this deters the body from releasing heat. As a result, body temperature may rise to 106°F and up in less than 15 minutes.

It is a good idea to know some of the warning signs of heat stroke. These may include:

An extremely high body temperature (above 103°F)

Red, hot, and dry skin (no sweating)

Rapid, strong pulse

Throbbing headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Unconsciousness

A critical step in the treatment of heat stroke is cooling the victim. Also, always notify emergency services immediately if heat stroke is suspected. If you think that someone has heat stroke, you should call 911 immediately and render first aid until paramedics arrive.

