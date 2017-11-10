Summer Dean’s List at CSM Announced

Students named to the summer 2017 dean’s list at the College of Southern Maryland have been announced.

Students who have earned 12 or more credits at CSM are eligible to be considered for the dean’s list. At the end of the fall, spring, and summer sessions, full- and part-time students who have completed at least six credits during the semester and have earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better will be included in the dean’s list.

Calvert County

Chesapeake Beach

Emma Danielson

Mandie Dietrich

Janet Galla

Patricia Sloskey

Dunkirk

Jeffrey Carrier

Crista Spangler

Huntingtown

Spencer Beahm

Summer Clarkston

Alexis Lauer

Rachel Lewis

Lusby

Jasmine Ford

Terrence Parks

Christina Theisen

Owings

Michael Flynn

Venia Imel

Randi Wright

Port Republic

Kendall Edge

Kenneth Hinkle

Prince Frederick

James Gray

Jarrett Moore

Mark Nyman

Solomons

Cassady Koch

St. Leonard

Kimberly Barchers

Andrea Block

Keegan Donnelly

Katherine Mayers

Anthony Meizel

Amanda Whittemore

Sunderland

Racheal Hostetter

Charles County

Bel Alton

Linda Verdiglione

Brandywine

Emily Niner

Bryans Road

Angelique Hammond

Bridgett Jackson

Hughesville

Danielle Marshall

Indian Head

Tina Bayle

James Weeks

La Plata

Robin Ader

Joseph Curtis

Brian Mauck

Kathleen McDowall

Haylie Norris

Desiree Proffitt

Shauntel Thompson-Miller

Clara Timmermann

Marbury

Christopher Simmons

Newburg

Francia Wilson

Port Tobacco

Jaclyn Enlow

Alexis Kubala

Rebecca Portner

Rachel Wood

Waldorf

Manuel Mari Ardita

Jade Boyer

Justin Call

Asia Dofat

Alexa Gannon

Clint Jones

Jennifer King

Nicole Locker

Danny Lutfi

Mehar Malik

Destiny Posso

Nathaniel Schmuff

Welcome

Caleb Cornish

Chloe Hart

White Plains

Jason Burroughs

Zane Whetstone

St. Mary’s County

California

Angela Cox

Michelle Haines

Kedrick Hunt

Caitlin Machnicki

Chaptico

Marissa Hamilton

Charlotte Hall

Alexandra Grimm

Christopher Strafella

Dameron

Michaela Langley

Drayden

Stephen Polomsky

Great Mills

Esther Baldacchino

Lauren Barrett

Kelly Fleming

Hollywood

Dustin Burger

Emily Hayden

Jordan Norris

Carla May Porter

Zachary Vock

Leonardtown

Karleigh Hall

Emma Lynch

Jena Martin

Lexington Park

Ashlie Hardman

Christina Sutton

Scott Teed

Mechanicsville

Molly Abell

Alexa Clover

Kacie Danek

Keith Decker

Brianna Farr

Melanie Knight

Jamilynn Long

Jeriame Mangum

Kristie Mattingly

Jennifer Maxey

Shiane Proctor

James Roberson

Michele Stratton

Elizabeth Tennyson

Tall Timbers

Allison Lois Anderson

Valley Lee

Cory Mulligan

Out of Region, Maryland

Anne Arundel County

Churchton

Mary Faulkner

Out of Region, Virginia

King George

Faith Roberson

Frankie Roberson

Pembroke Pines

Chaba Josa Gonzalez

