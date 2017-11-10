Summer Dean’s List at CSM Announced
Students named to the summer 2017 dean’s list at the College of Southern Maryland have been announced.
Students who have earned 12 or more credits at CSM are eligible to be considered for the dean’s list. At the end of the fall, spring, and summer sessions, full- and part-time students who have completed at least six credits during the semester and have earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better will be included in the dean’s list.
Calvert County
Chesapeake Beach
Emma Danielson
Mandie Dietrich
Janet Galla
Patricia Sloskey
Dunkirk
Jeffrey Carrier
Crista Spangler
Huntingtown
Spencer Beahm
Summer Clarkston
Alexis Lauer
Rachel Lewis
Lusby
Jasmine Ford
Terrence Parks
Christina Theisen
Owings
Michael Flynn
Venia Imel
Randi Wright
Port Republic
Kendall Edge
Kenneth Hinkle
Prince Frederick
James Gray
Jarrett Moore
Mark Nyman
Solomons
Cassady Koch
St. Leonard
Kimberly Barchers
Andrea Block
Keegan Donnelly
Katherine Mayers
Anthony Meizel
Amanda Whittemore
Sunderland
Racheal Hostetter
Charles County
Bel Alton
Linda Verdiglione
Brandywine
Emily Niner
Bryans Road
Angelique Hammond
Bridgett Jackson
Hughesville
Danielle Marshall
Indian Head
Tina Bayle
James Weeks
La Plata
Robin Ader
Joseph Curtis
Brian Mauck
Kathleen McDowall
Haylie Norris
Desiree Proffitt
Shauntel Thompson-Miller
Clara Timmermann
Marbury
Christopher Simmons
Newburg
Francia Wilson
Port Tobacco
Jaclyn Enlow
Alexis Kubala
Rebecca Portner
Rachel Wood
Waldorf
Manuel Mari Ardita
Jade Boyer
Justin Call
Asia Dofat
Alexa Gannon
Clint Jones
Jennifer King
Nicole Locker
Danny Lutfi
Mehar Malik
Destiny Posso
Nathaniel Schmuff
Welcome
Caleb Cornish
Chloe Hart
White Plains
Jason Burroughs
Zane Whetstone
St. Mary’s County
California
Angela Cox
Michelle Haines
Kedrick Hunt
Caitlin Machnicki
Chaptico
Marissa Hamilton
Charlotte Hall
Alexandra Grimm
Christopher Strafella
Dameron
Michaela Langley
Drayden
Stephen Polomsky
Great Mills
Esther Baldacchino
Lauren Barrett
Kelly Fleming
Hollywood
Dustin Burger
Emily Hayden
Jordan Norris
Carla May Porter
Zachary Vock
Leonardtown
Karleigh Hall
Emma Lynch
Jena Martin
Lexington Park
Ashlie Hardman
Christina Sutton
Scott Teed
Mechanicsville
Molly Abell
Alexa Clover
Kacie Danek
Keith Decker
Brianna Farr
Melanie Knight
Jamilynn Long
Jeriame Mangum
Kristie Mattingly
Jennifer Maxey
Shiane Proctor
James Roberson
Michele Stratton
Elizabeth Tennyson
Tall Timbers
Allison Lois Anderson
Valley Lee
Cory Mulligan
Out of Region, Maryland
Anne Arundel County
Churchton
Mary Faulkner
Out of Region, Virginia
King George
Faith Roberson
Frankie Roberson
Pembroke Pines
Chaba Josa Gonzalez
