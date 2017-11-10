November 10, 2017

Summer Dean’s List at CSM Announced

Posted by on Friday, November 10, 2017 

Students named to the summer 2017 dean’s list at the College of Southern Maryland have been announced.

Students who have earned 12 or more credits at CSM are eligible to be considered for the dean’s list. At the end of the fall, spring, and summer sessions, full- and part-time students who have completed at least six credits during the semester and have earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better will be included in the dean’s list.

Calvert County

Chesapeake Beach                         

Emma Danielson

Mandie Dietrich

Janet Galla

Patricia Sloskey

Dunkirk                                 

Jeffrey Carrier

Crista Spangler

Huntingtown                         

Spencer Beahm

Summer Clarkston

Alexis Lauer

Rachel Lewis

Lusby                         

Jasmine Ford

Terrence Parks

Christina Theisen

Owings                                  

Michael Flynn

Venia Imel

Randi Wright

Port Republic                                   

Kendall Edge

Kenneth Hinkle

Prince Frederick                              

James Gray

Jarrett Moore

Mark Nyman

Solomons                              

Cassady Koch

St. Leonard                           

Kimberly Barchers

Andrea Block

Keegan Donnelly

Katherine Mayers

Anthony Meizel

Amanda Whittemore

Sunderland                           

Racheal Hostetter

 

Charles County

Bel Alton                               

Linda Verdiglione

Brandywine                          

Emily Niner

Bryans Road                         

Angelique Hammond

Bridgett Jackson

Hughesville                          

Danielle Marshall

Indian Head                          

Tina Bayle

James Weeks

La Plata                                 

Robin Ader

Joseph Curtis

Brian Mauck

Kathleen McDowall

Haylie Norris

Desiree Proffitt

Shauntel Thompson-Miller

Clara Timmermann

Marbury                                 

Christopher Simmons

Newburg                               

Francia Wilson

Port Tobacco                       

Jaclyn Enlow

Alexis Kubala

Rebecca Portner

Rachel Wood

Waldorf                                  

Manuel Mari Ardita

Jade Boyer

Justin Call

Asia Dofat

Alexa Gannon

Clint Jones

Jennifer King

Nicole Locker

Danny Lutfi

Mehar Malik

Destiny Posso

Nathaniel Schmuff

Welcome                               

Caleb Cornish

Chloe Hart

White Plains                         

Jason Burroughs

Zane Whetstone

 

St. Mary’s County

California                              

Angela Cox

Michelle Haines

Kedrick Hunt

Caitlin Machnicki

Chaptico                               

Marissa Hamilton

Charlotte Hall                                   

Alexandra Grimm

Christopher Strafella

Dameron                               

Michaela Langley

Drayden                                

Stephen Polomsky

Great Mills                            

Esther Baldacchino

Lauren Barrett

Kelly Fleming

Hollywood                             

Dustin Burger

Emily Hayden

Jordan Norris

Carla May Porter

Zachary Vock

Leonardtown                        

Karleigh Hall

Emma Lynch

Jena Martin

Lexington Park                                

Ashlie Hardman

Christina Sutton

Scott Teed

Mechanicsville                                 

Molly Abell

Alexa Clover

Kacie Danek

Keith Decker

Brianna Farr

Melanie Knight

Jamilynn Long

Jeriame Mangum

Kristie Mattingly

Jennifer Maxey

Shiane Proctor

James Roberson

Michele Stratton

Elizabeth Tennyson

Tall Timbers                         

Allison Lois Anderson

Valley Lee                             

Cory Mulligan

 

Out of Region, Maryland

Anne Arundel County

Churchton                            

Mary Faulkner

 

Out of Region, Virginia

 King George

Faith Roberson

Frankie Roberson

Pembroke Pines                              

Chaba Josa Gonzalez

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.

