Students Excel at National Leadership, Skills Conference
Maryland’s SkillsUSA student delegation brought home 16 medals from the 60th annual National Leadership and Skills Conference held this summer in Atlanta, GA.
A team of the state’s most talented Career and Technical Education (CTE) students showcased their skills in 95 CTE competitions. Demonstrating exemplary CTE training and preparation, Maryland students challenged 6,600 other student champions from all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
Maryland students competing in Photography and Television (Video) Production are officially among the best in the nation, returning with gold medals.
Silver medals were awarded to students competing in Dental Assisting, Graphic Communications, Mobile Robotics Technology, Robotics and Automation Technology and Technical Drafting, and bronze medals were awarded to students competing in Collision Repair Technology, Emergency Medical Technician, Nurse Assisting, and Robotics-Urban Search and Rescue.
In addition to outstanding student competition performances, the Baking and Pastry Arts program at the Center of Applied Technology North, Anne Arundel County, was among 24 chapters/programs to receive the SkillsUSA Chapter Excellence Program, Models of Excellence Award, surpassing over 1,000 participating schools from across the country. MOE status recognizes the exceptional integration of personal, workplace and technical skills in SkillsUSA chapter activities.
SkillsUSA Maryland, a premier Career and Technical Student Organization, has a statewide membership of 5,100 high school students. Members have consistently demonstrated their expertise and professionalism while participating throughout the year in a variety of leadership and competitive conferences and events.
The following students placed in the top ten in the national competition:
SkillsUSA Maryland National Top Ten – 2024 National Leadership and Skills Conference
Gold Medal – Photography
- Morgan Robbins: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County
Gold Medal – Television (Video) Production
- Payson Clausen, Carter Wright: Carroll County Career and Technology Cetner – Carroll County
Silver Medal – Dental Assisting
- Lindsey Hughes: Center of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County
Silver Medal – Graphic Communications
- James Hovaker: Center of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County
Silver Medal – Mobile Robotics Technology (MS)
- Cecilla Diehlmann, Catrina Donmoyer: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County
Silver Medal – Robotics and Automation Technology
- Vernon Price III, Dylan Ruppert: Dorchester Career and Technology Center – Dorchester County
Silver Medal – Technical Drafting
- Michael Umana: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
Bronze Medal – Collision Repair Technology
- Benjamin Kimbark: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
Bronze Medal – Emergency Medical Technician
- Morgen Sanders, Haileigh Taylor: Boyd J. Michael III Technical High School – Washington County
Bronze Medal – Nurse Assisting
- Isabella Rogers: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
Bronze Medal – Robotics: Urban Search and Rescue (MS)
- Nidhish Gupta, Asher Nichols: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County
4th Place – American Spirit
- Maddison French, Julia Knerr, Catherine Miller: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County
4th Place – Basic Health Care Skills
- Dianna Solis: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
4th Place – Community Action Project
- Diana Jimenez, Ayame Kendall: Boyd J. Michael III Technical High School – Washington County
4th Place – Digital Cinema Production
- JoyKim Huynh, Lane Miller: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County
5th Place – Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair
- Keith Savage: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County
5th Place – Baking and Pastry Arts
- Erin Barnhart: Center of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County
5th Place – Career Pathways – Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources
- Trilby Moore, Amir Taylor, Denise Walker: Center of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County
5th Place – Culinary Arts
- Bridget Long: Center of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County
5th Place – Diesel Equipment Technology
- Wyatt Frederick: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County
5th Place – Nail Care
- Isia-Gaia Valiphanh: Thomas Edison High School of Technology – Montgomery County
5th Place – Outstanding Chapter
- Sheala Jefferson, Alyssa Lane, Amy Ontko: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County
5th Place – Sheet Metal
- Andrew Winkler: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
5th Place – Technical Computer Applications
- Jessica Kramer: Center of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County
6th Place – 3D Visualization and Animation
- Abigail Cronkright, Sylvia Suckow: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County
6th Place – Advertising Design
- Skyler Nottingham: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County
6th Place – Career Pathways – Human Services
- Lillian Jones, Kyleigh Powell, Alayna Spagnola: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County
6th Place – Firefighting
- Cody Davenport: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County
6th Place – Internetworking
- Alexander Copeland: Center of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County
6th Place – Principles of Engineering-Technology
- Asher Gleeson: Old Mill High School – Anne Arundel County
7th Place – Cyber Security
- Alexander Merryman, Eric Nielsen: Center of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County
7th Place – Electrical Construction Wiring
- Leonardo Fernandez: Thomas Edison High School of Technology – Montgomery County
7th Place – Mobile Electronics Installation
- Nicholas Sanchez: Somerset County Technical High School – Somerset County
7th Place – Pin Design
- Hayley Boore: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County
7th Place – Screen Printing Technology
- Dantae McGowan: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County
8th Place – Barbering
- Triniti Carraway: Boyd J. Michael III Technical High School – Washington County
8th Place – Career Pathways = Health Science
- Sarah Tadesse, Bhavi Vaghani, Blen Worede: Thomas Edison High School of Technology – Montgomery County
8th Place – Commercial sUAS Drone
- Xzavier Amaya Paniagua: Boyd J. Michael III Technical High School – Washington County
8th Place – Computer Programming
- Christofer Villarreal: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County
8th Place – Health Occupations Professional Portfolio
- Amanda Rivera Colon: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
8th Place – Medical Math
- Mandy Chau: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County
8th Place – Power Equipment Technology
- Thomas Marshall: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County
8th Place – Promotional Bulletin Board
- Rylee Lease, Sarah Rennolds, Nisachon Sillence: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County
8th Place – Restaurant Service
- Isabel Izquieta-Cochamanidis: Center of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County
8th Place – T-Shirt Design
- Devin Cammack: Thomas Edison High School of Technology – Montgomery County
8th Place – Welding Sculpture
- Payten Snyder: Allegany Center for Career and Technical Education – Allegany County
9th Place – Chapter Display
- Joshua Onspaugh, Ariel Tembi, Tyler Wilson: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
9th Place – Collision Damage Appraisal
- Ryan Tucker: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County
9th Place – Criminal Justice
- Brooke Sims: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County
10th Place – Cosmetology
- Caitlyn Wildisan: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County
10th Place – Information Technology Services
- Reece Clegg: Seneca Valley High School – Montgomery County
10th Place – Telecommunications Cabling
- Connor Ferrall: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County
For more information about SkillsUSA, contact Charles Wallace, coordinator of CTE Student Organizations, Office of College and Career Pathways, Maryland State Department of Education at [email protected] or 410-767-8872.
Additional information can be found on the official SkillsUSA Maryland website.