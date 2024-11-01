Students Excel at National Leadership, Skills Conference

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, November 1, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Maryland’s SkillsUSA student delegation brought home 16 medals from the 60th annual National Leadership and Skills Conference held this summer in Atlanta, GA.

A team of the state’s most talented Career and Technical Education (CTE) students showcased their skills in 95 CTE competitions. Demonstrating exemplary CTE training and preparation, Maryland students challenged 6,600 other student champions from all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

Maryland students competing in Photography and Television (Video) Production are officially among the best in the nation, returning with gold medals.

Silver medals were awarded to students competing in Dental Assisting, Graphic Communications, Mobile Robotics Technology, Robotics and Automation Technology and Technical Drafting, and bronze medals were awarded to students competing in Collision Repair Technology, Emergency Medical Technician, Nurse Assisting, and Robotics-Urban Search and Rescue.

In addition to outstanding student competition performances, the Baking and Pastry Arts program at the Center of Applied Technology North, Anne Arundel County, was among 24 chapters/programs to receive the SkillsUSA Chapter Excellence Program, Models of Excellence Award, surpassing over 1,000 participating schools from across the country. MOE status recognizes the exceptional integration of personal, workplace and technical skills in SkillsUSA chapter activities.

SkillsUSA Maryland, a premier Career and Technical Student Organization, has a statewide membership of 5,100 high school students. Members have consistently demonstrated their expertise and professionalism while participating throughout the year in a variety of leadership and competitive conferences and events.

The following students placed in the top ten in the national competition:

SkillsUSA Maryland National Top Ten – 2024 National Leadership and Skills Conference

Gold Medal – Photography

Morgan Robbins: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

Gold Medal – Television (Video) Production

Payson Clausen, Carter Wright: Carroll County Career and Technology Cetner – Carroll County

Silver Medal – Dental Assisting

Lindsey Hughes: Center of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County

Silver Medal – Graphic Communications

James Hovaker: Center of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County

Silver Medal – Mobile Robotics Technology (MS)

Cecilla Diehlmann, Catrina Donmoyer: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

Silver Medal – Robotics and Automation Technology

Vernon Price III, Dylan Ruppert: Dorchester Career and Technology Center – Dorchester County

Silver Medal – Technical Drafting

Michael Umana: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

Bronze Medal – Collision Repair Technology

Benjamin Kimbark: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

Bronze Medal – Emergency Medical Technician

Morgen Sanders, Haileigh Taylor: Boyd J. Michael III Technical High School – Washington County

Bronze Medal – Nurse Assisting

Isabella Rogers: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

Bronze Medal – Robotics: Urban Search and Rescue (MS)

Nidhish Gupta, Asher Nichols: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

4th Place – American Spirit

Maddison French, Julia Knerr, Catherine Miller: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

4th Place – Basic Health Care Skills

Dianna Solis: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

4th Place – Community Action Project

Diana Jimenez, Ayame Kendall: Boyd J. Michael III Technical High School – Washington County

4th Place – Digital Cinema Production

JoyKim Huynh, Lane Miller: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

5th Place – Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair

Keith Savage: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

5th Place – Baking and Pastry Arts

Erin Barnhart: Center of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County

5th Place – Career Pathways – Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources

Trilby Moore, Amir Taylor, Denise Walker: Center of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County

5th Place – Culinary Arts

Bridget Long: Center of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County

5th Place – Diesel Equipment Technology

Wyatt Frederick: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

5th Place – Nail Care

Isia-Gaia Valiphanh: Thomas Edison High School of Technology – Montgomery County

5th Place – Outstanding Chapter

Sheala Jefferson, Alyssa Lane, Amy Ontko: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County

5th Place – Sheet Metal

Andrew Winkler: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

5th Place – Technical Computer Applications

Jessica Kramer: Center of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County

6th Place – 3D Visualization and Animation

Abigail Cronkright, Sylvia Suckow: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

6th Place – Advertising Design

Skyler Nottingham: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

6th Place – Career Pathways – Human Services

Lillian Jones, Kyleigh Powell, Alayna Spagnola: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

6th Place – Firefighting

Cody Davenport: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County

6th Place – Internetworking

Alexander Copeland: Center of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County

6th Place – Principles of Engineering-Technology

Asher Gleeson: Old Mill High School – Anne Arundel County

7th Place – Cyber Security

Alexander Merryman, Eric Nielsen: Center of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County

7th Place – Electrical Construction Wiring

Leonardo Fernandez: Thomas Edison High School of Technology – Montgomery County

7th Place – Mobile Electronics Installation

Nicholas Sanchez: Somerset County Technical High School – Somerset County

7th Place – Pin Design

Hayley Boore: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

7th Place – Screen Printing Technology

Dantae McGowan: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County

8th Place – Barbering

Triniti Carraway: Boyd J. Michael III Technical High School – Washington County

8th Place – Career Pathways = Health Science

Sarah Tadesse, Bhavi Vaghani, Blen Worede: Thomas Edison High School of Technology – Montgomery County

8th Place – Commercial sUAS Drone

Xzavier Amaya Paniagua: Boyd J. Michael III Technical High School – Washington County

8th Place – Computer Programming

Christofer Villarreal: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

8th Place – Health Occupations Professional Portfolio

Amanda Rivera Colon: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

8th Place – Medical Math

Mandy Chau: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

8th Place – Power Equipment Technology

Thomas Marshall: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County

8th Place – Promotional Bulletin Board

Rylee Lease, Sarah Rennolds, Nisachon Sillence: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

8th Place – Restaurant Service

Isabel Izquieta-Cochamanidis: Center of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County

8th Place – T-Shirt Design

Devin Cammack: Thomas Edison High School of Technology – Montgomery County

8th Place – Welding Sculpture

Payten Snyder: Allegany Center for Career and Technical Education – Allegany County

9th Place – Chapter Display

Joshua Onspaugh, Ariel Tembi, Tyler Wilson: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

9th Place – Collision Damage Appraisal

Ryan Tucker: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

9th Place – Criminal Justice

Brooke Sims: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

10th Place – Cosmetology

Caitlyn Wildisan: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

10th Place – Information Technology Services

Reece Clegg: Seneca Valley High School – Montgomery County

10th Place – Telecommunications Cabling

Connor Ferrall: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

For more information about SkillsUSA, contact Charles Wallace, coordinator of CTE Student Organizations, Office of College and Career Pathways, Maryland State Department of Education at [email protected] or 410-767-8872.

Additional information can be found on the official SkillsUSA Maryland website.