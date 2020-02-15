Students Earn UAS Pilot’s License

Three aviation technology students at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown, MD, recently earned their Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 107 Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) remote pilot license. The students are Eric Long, Jacob VanDevander, and Zayon Morgan.

The students completed the training to receive their license as part of their three-year aviation technology program. UAS training was recently added to the third year of the aviation technology program.

For more information, contact the aviation technology instructor Arnold Skinner at 301-475-0242, ext. 28206 or at atskinner@smcps.org.