Student Athletes Honored at CSM

College of Southern Maryland student athletes who work hard in the classroom as well as on the field were honored for their achievements at the college.

“Congratulations to our CSM student athletes who are receiving awards for high academic achievement,” said CSM Executive Director of Student Life and Athletics Michelle Ruble. “They all displayed a stellar work ethic, mastered time management skills, and were disciplined in setting and achieving goals. We are very proud of their accomplishments and wish them continued success.”

Honors for being scholar-athletes were given by the National Junior College Athletic Association, Region XX and Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference.

Four CSM students were honored by the NJCAA with a NJCAA Academic Athlete Award: Corrine Fernald (softball) second team, Alexander O’Neil (golf) third team, Derek Taitano (baseball) second team, and Zach Wehausen (baseball) third team.

Students nominated for this award must have completed at least two full-time semesters of college work and have participated in at least one season at the varsity level, have completed at least 24 semester hours and have a minimum of a 3.6 grade point average.

Awards for the Region XX All-Academic Team went to Cody Fischer (baseball), Fernald (softball), Wehausen (baseball), Kassidee Dull (women’s soccer), and Ayla McDonough (women’s soccer).

Students nominated for the Region XX All-Academic Team must have completed at least 36 credit hours of course work, a cumulative GPA of at least 3.50 and have participated in at least one season for the varsity sport in the year for which they are being nominated.

MDJUCO Academic Awards were given to first-year athletes Alex O’Neil (golf), Derek Taitano (baseball), Shawn Ortiz-Robinson (men’s basketball) 21 and Fischer (baseball). MDJUCO Academic Awards for second-year athletes went to Wehausen (baseball), Dull (women’s soccer), Fernald (softball), and McDonough (women’s soccer).

MDJUCO Academic Awards are created for first-year students who pass 18 credits in two semesters, complete in a varsity sport and have a GPA of 3.5 or higher. A second-year student must pass 42 credits in four semesters in addition to the first-year criteria.

Fernald (softball) and Wehausen (baseball) were honored with all three of the organizations’ athlete/scholar awards.

