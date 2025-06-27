STS Will Go Fare Free Beginning July 1

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, June 27, 2025 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s Transit System will begin offering fare-free rides for all passengers starting July 1, 2025.

There will no longer be fares for rides and/or transfers for both public routes and paratransit services. By eliminating fares, STS aims to boost ridership, improve access, and support environmental sustainability. The program is designed to provide financial relief to those who depend on transit while making it easier for everyone to get where they need to go.

“Fare-free public transit can transform lives by making transportation more accessible for everyone, regardless of income,” said Allison Swint, deputy director of the Department of Public Works & Transportation. “We are excited to see how this pilot program can connect our community and create new opportunities for residents and visitors alike.”

“This pilot project reflects our commitment to supporting mobility, equity, and economic vitality in St. Mary’s County. We’re eager to see the positive impacts this initiative will have on our community,” St. Mary’s County Commissioner President Randy Guy said.

The one-year pilot program will also allow the county to evaluate the impact of fare-free service on ridership and the local economy. By removing financial barriers to transit, the initiative is expected to enhance equity, reduce congestion, and contribute to a cleaner environment.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this fare-free service and explore new opportunities to travel throughout the county without the burden of fares.

Download the app: Search “St. Mary’s Transit System” in your mobile app store or visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/STS to scan the QR code and download directly.

For more information on STS, including routes, click here. Questions or concerns may be directed to the Transportation Division at 301-475-4200, ext. 1120 or [email protected].

(Credit: Art from St. Mary’s STS Flier)