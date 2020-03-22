STS System to See Service Reductions Starting Monday

St. Mary’s County STS Bus System will implement service reductions on all parts of the STS System modes effective Monday, March 23, 2020.

STS has proactively initiated an enhanced daily wipe-down of buses and paratransit vehicles to include disinfecting areas with high passenger touchpoints.

Local Fixed Route Bus – to minimize operator contact, passenger must place fare or ticket in the fare box or show their monthly pass or daily pass while boarding the bus.

No more than 10 passengers are allowed on the bus at a time, passenger must wait until the following hour to ride the bus, first responders and medical service workers will be given priority boarding.

Saturday service schedule will be followed plus the supplemental schedule:

Rt. 3 Great Mills Route (Supplemental) Tulagi Place to Callaway and return every hour 6 am to 6 pm

Rt. 6 Northern Route -Every other odd hour 7 am to 5:45 pm

Rt. 7 Southern Route- Every other odd hour. 7 am to 5:45 pm

Rt. 11 Great Mills/California Route. Every hour 6 am to 6 pm

Rt. 12 Leonardtown Route. Every hour 6 am to 6 pm

Rt. 14 County Span Route-NB/SB Every other even hour 6 am to 6 pm

Sunday service

Rt. 11 Great Mills/California Route – 6 am to 9 pm

Rt. 12 Leonardtown – 6 am to 8 pm

Mobility – ADA and SSTAP paratransit service will continue to book and provide medical trips such as dialysis, chemotherapy, hospitals, clinics, mental health facilities as well as trips to pharmacies and grocery stores.

All other trips are canceled until further notice.

All eligibility certification will continue as usual, please mail or make an appointment.

STS Transit Office – STS office will be open on a limited basis, residents are asked to call the STS dispatcher at 301-475-4200, ext. 1120 for an appointment for the purchase of tickets or passes or request a paratransit application or employment application to be mailed. Tickets and passes will be available from the STS drivers. For Saturday STS transit schedules click here.

Time change for St. Mary’s BOE Meeting March 25

The St. Mary’s County Board of Education meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, 2020, will be held at 10 am at the board office at 23160 Moakley St. in Leonardtown.

Due to the state’s executive order prohibiting large gatherings and events to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the meeting will be closed to the public. The public may watch the meeting live at www.smcps.org/streaming. For more information, call 301-475-5511, ext. 32177.

St. Mary’s County Government Cancels Most Meetings

St. Mary’s County Government has canceled or postponed all county board, commission and committee meetings, unless required by law due to the guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state’s executive order prohibiting large gatherings and events to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The St. Mary’s County commissioners will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 9 am Tuesday, March 24. The commissioners plan to meet in person or by tele/video conference in the commissioners meeting room at Chesapeake Building at 41170 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown. All agenda items will be limited to essential business only.

The public may watch the meeting live on SMCG Channel 95 (available on Atlantic Broadband and Comcast); and/or St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel. Presenters will be given an appointment to meet with the commissioners and are encouraged to use teleconferencing.

The meeting will not be open to the public.

Meeting information and agendas are available here.