Storm Will Affect Some County Govt. Operations

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, August 3, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Sandbags Available Until 8 Tonight at County Convenience Centers

Tropical Storm Isaias is predicted to affect St. Mary’s County in the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

High winds, heavy rains, and flooding conditions are expected. St. Mary’s County government encourages all citizens to be informed and prepared.

In advance of Tropical Storm Isaias impacts expected in St. Mary’s, the following changes to county government operations are announced:

Sandbags available from 3-8 p.m. on Monday, August 3, at all six convenience centers (Charlotte Hall, Clements, Oakville, Ridge, St. Andrews, and Valley Lee). Limit of 10 per vehicle.

All St. Mary’s County administrative offices will be closed Tuesday, August 4

All Recreation and Parks facilities will be closed Tuesday, August 4

St. Mary’s Transit buses and SSTAP buses will suspend all morning service on Tuesday, August 4. A decision regarding afternoon bus service will be announced by 10 am Tuesday, August 4

All six convenience centers and St. Andrew’s Landfill will be closed Tuesday, August 4

All three senior activity centers (Loffler, Garvey, and Northern) remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions

There will be no home-delivered meals on Tuesday, August 4

All St. Mary’s County Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park) will be closed Tuesday, August 4

The circuit court will be closed Tuesday, August 4

Metcom administrative offices will be closed Tuesday, August 4

Residents can call the weather emergency hotline, 301-475-4911, Tuesday, August 4, and Wednesday, August 5, from 8 am to 5 pm for information regarding road closures, debris removal, and county government operations and services.