Still Time to See Holiday Lights

The Garden in Lights show at Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center in Solomons will be open to the public from 6 to 9 pm through Jan. 1, 2018, and live entertainment will be provided each night. Jan. 1 is Pet Night.

Admission at the gate is $6; free for children 3 and younger; free for Annmarie members. Visit the website link above to purchase special advance tickets. Call 410-326-4640.

Annmarie Garden Entertainment Schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 6-9 pm — Bootleggers, all-woman band.

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 6-9 pm — Spencer Joyce, singer songwriter. It’s Military Night sponsored by Team Hyundai; special admission offer for active military and veterans (with valid ID).

Thursday, Dec. 28, 6-9 pm — Melanie Young, harpist. It’s Educator Night sponsored by Dr. Koterwas Orthodontics; special admission offer for Calvert and St. Mary’s County teachers (with valid ID).

Friday, Dec. 29, 6-9 pm — Jillian Fogelsanger, opera vocalist.

Saturday, Dec. 30, 6-9 pm — Josh Riley, blues and country.

Sunday, Dec. 31, 6-9 pm — Captain John, folk mix.

Monday, Jan. 1, 6-9 pm — Susan J. Berman and Ray Saunders, acoustic mix. It’s Pet Night sponsored by Prince Frederick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram; bring your well-behaved pet on a short leash. Thanks to our sponsor, pets are free Jan. 1.

Visit Flat Iron Farm

There’s also time to see the Flat Iron Farm Christmas Village & Light Display.

The light display traditionally runs every night through New Year’s Eve. Visitors can turn into the farm off Flat Iron Road, tune their radios to 88.7, and watch the lights dance to the music through a drive Bubby Knott and his Great Mills Trading Post crews have turned into a magical ride into the Christmas season. The synchronized music and light displays are extraordinary and extensive. It’s a drive through Flat Iron Farm not to be forgotten. Exotic animals graze on the grounds amid the grand, computerized lighting events.

Make this tour part of your Southern Maryland holiday tradition at the farm at 45840 Flat Iron Road (off of Route 5) in Great Mills. Call 301-994-0300.

Other events this week

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division is presenting the 32nd annual Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit, the 11th annual Holiday Exhibit at the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park and a brand new exhibit stemming from the county’s partnership with the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions.