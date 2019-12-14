Still Time to See Farm Lights, Museum Exhibits

Flat Iron Farm Christmas 2019 and its drive-through music and lights display is open through New Year’s Eve.

Flat Iron Farm is at 45840 Flat Iron Road in Great Mills, MD (off of Route 5).

Santa will visit Flat Iron Farm every Friday and Saturday through December 21, 2019 — plus the Sunday and Monday before Christmas Eve. And though the pony rides, hot chocolate, roast marshmallows, and shops will also be open 5 to 9 pm on Christmas Eve, Santa will be out delivering presents that night.

Admission is free. But don’t forget to bring your camera to snap memories with Santa. There will not be a photographer on site this year.

Check the Flat Iron Farm Christmas Facebook Page for weather-related closure.

The traditional Flat Iron Farm Christmas display is as big, bright, and beautiful as ever. Tour the festive grounds of Flat Iron Farm inside your family car and be transported into a holiday wonderland of lights and orchestration.

Bubby Knott of Great Mills Trading Post provides the display, free and open to the public, which includes Santa as well as a train display, Santa’s workshop, John Deere collection, antiques, an astonishing collection of memorabilia, plus exotic animals, and gifts at the Candy Cane House.

Make this tour part of your Southern Maryland Holiday tradition! At Flat Iron Farm at 45840 Flat Iron Road, Great Mills, MD. 301-994-1306 For more information about Great Mills Trading Post, visit its Leaders member page.

Don’t forget these holiday exhibits.

There will be holiday exhibits at the St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum during the holiday season. These special holiday exhibits are sure to delight children and adults alike.

St. Clement’s Island Museum will host its annual Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit noon to 4 pm daily through Jan. 5, 2020, where families can enjoy a holiday exhibit of antique and collectible dolls (like Barbie, American Girl, and more), classic trains, and other vintage toys in this festive holiday display inside the museum. Exhibit is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The event is a fun visitor experience where you can see a unique Christmas exhibit in the museum setting and recapture or share your youth by running the model trains. This year’s exhibit will be all about Christmases in St. Mary’s County and how it has been celebrated by locals in the past.

Visitors can try their hand as a conductor by running some of the model trains, play with dolls, write Santa a letter, read a Christmas story, and more. The Black-eyed Susan Doll Club of Southern Maryland will have collections of antique and modern dolls on display. The lifelike, hand-crafted felt creations of doll maker R. John Wright will be featured.

There will also be an exhibit highlighting popular dolls and from the Victorian Era, 1920s, 1950s, and 1980s. Look for “Holiday Touch Zones” and operate an O scale and a G scale Lionel train sets. Touch and learn about the different types of dolls children played with long go.

The cost for the exhibit is $3 for adults, $2 for seniors and military, and $1.50 for children. Kids 5 and younger admitted for free.

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum presents “A Very Retro Christmas Exhibit” available noon to 4 pm daily through January 5, where all can experience a holiday display inside the museum and lighthouse keeper’s quarters. Enjoy a family-friendly holiday exhibit where visitors can see “retro” exhibits featuring holidays over the years.

The admission cost is $7 for adults; $3.50 for seniors, students, and military; and 5 and younger admitted free. Exhibit is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

For more information on events and programs at St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, go to Facebook.com/SCIMuseum, Facebook.com/1836Light or museums.stmarysmd.com.