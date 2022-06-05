Still Time to Enter DNR Photo Contest

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, June 5, 2022 · Leave a Comment

2021 second-place photo by Madhuri Shenker. (Courtesy of Maryland Department of Natural Resources)

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting entries for its annual photo contest. The deadline is August 1, 2022.

Photographers, novice or professional, can enter for the chance to win cash, park passes, and other prizes.

Winning entries will be posted online, featured in the quarterly Maryland Natural Resource magazine, and placed in the next DNR wall calendar.

About 2,000 photos were submitted by 400 photographers in the 2021 contest. The winning images can be seen here.

Entries can include images from anywhere in Maryland featuring birds, insects, flora, recreation, scenic landscapes, and wildlife. A panel of judges will choose first-, second-, and third-place winners for each of the four seasons; from among the first-place winners, an overall grand-prize winner will be awarded. Social media users will also be able to select a “Fan Favorite” via the department’s Facebook page.

Photographers may submit up to three entries for $10 with additional entries (no limit) at $3 each between now and 5 pm August 1. All photos must be original and unpublished. The contest is open to residents and visitors alike, but only photos of Maryland will qualify to win.

The best overall photo receives a grand prize of $500 cash, a one-year Maryland State Park and Trail Passport, a complimentary magazine subscription, and five copies of the 2023 calendar. First-, second-, and third-place winners also receive prizes. Interested photographers can visit the Photo Contest webpage to see contest rules and how to submit your entry.