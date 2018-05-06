STEM vs. STEAM Topic of Speaker Series

The College of Southern Maryland‘s Provocations Faculty Excellence Speaker Series will offer a discussion of STEM vs. STEAM — Do the Arts Really Have a Place With the Sciences and Math? It will be offered at 7 pm Thursday, May 10, at the CSM La Plata Campus in Learning Resource Building (LR) Room 102 at 8730 Mitchell Road. Professor of biology Melanie Osterhouse and adjunct instructor of art Amee Patel will discuss whether the arts have a place with the sciences and math.

The event is free. Call 301-934-7578 for more information.

Here are some other upcoming events at the college:

CSM Music Performance: Southern Maryland Concert Band. 8 pm May 12. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The Southern Maryland Concert Band collaborates with CSM’s music program in a performance that will feature a variety of music styles in a tribute to the director of the band and the early years of the band’s history. $5 in advance, $7 day of concert; $5 for seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-943-7828 or visit the college’s website.

CSM Ward Virts Concert Series: Anthony Zwerdling, baritone; Stephen Johnson, piano. 3 pm May 13. College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Multipurpose Room, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. CSM music faculty members baritone Anthony Zwerdling and pianist Stephen Johnson will perform as part of the Inaugural Festivities for CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy. Doors open at 2:30 pm. Free. 301-934-7828 or click here.

CSM Interfaith Panel Discussion. 2:30-4 pm May 15. College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Room 105. The Global Initiatives Committee at CSM invites all community members to an interfaith panel discussion, “Seeking Common Ground: An Interfaith Conversation for Our Times,” which will bring representatives from multiple faiths into a meaningful conversation about the role of faith in our times. The GIC Committee hopes this conversation will reveal some universal principles that apply to all faiths and will encourage greater understanding and cooperation among faith-based communities. Free. 443-550-6027, mmaratta@csmd.edu.

CSM Benny C. Morgan Recital Series: Faculty Showcase. 7:30 pm May 18, College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Auditorium, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. The community is invited to the CSM Faculty Showcase, a concert that will feature musical performances and readings of original poetry by CSM music and Literature faculty. The showcase is part of the special events surrounding CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy’s Inauguration. A reception will start at 7:30 p.m., followed by the concert at 8 p.m. Admission to the recitals in the series is free due to the generosity of community sponsors. Visit here.

CSM Presidential Installation Ceremony for Dr. Maureen Murphy. 1 pm May 22, College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center (FA Building), Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Dr. Maureen Murphy will be installed as CSM’s fifth president. Reception to follow ceremony in the campus’ inner courtyard. Dr. Murphy invites guests to donate canned goods to CSM’s Hawk Feeder project to help address students’ food insecurities. Click here or call 301-934-7602 for more information.

CSM Spring Graduation. 6 pm May 24, College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Administration (AD Building) Lawn, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Keynote speaker will be Mechanicsville native, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams. In event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors to the Physical Education Center (PE Building) and tickets will be required.

