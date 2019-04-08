STEM-ing Volunteers Needed April 27

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, April 8, 2019

Volunteers are needed to help out with the April 27 STEM-ing event, which will be held at St. Mary’s College of Maryland from 8:30 am to 4 pm. The Patuxent Partnership is helping with the search for volunteers.

At the event, middle school girls from all three Southern Maryland counties will hear from positive role models in a variety of science, technology, engineering, and math careers and will participate in their choice of fun, interactive, and challenging STEM-related workshops.

Volunteers are needed to help with a full range of duties for the entire event, which is dedicated to promoting middle school girls’ interest in STEM and encouraging them to pursue STEM education and careers. Volunteers will be helping to set up, run, or help out with STEM workshops, guidance for students, and much more.

Volunteers get the opportunity to help the next generation of girls get as excited about math, science, engineering, and technology as they are. Volunteering allows participants to be part of building a diverse workplace for future generations.

Students who participate get a T-shirt, lunch, and goodie bag. Students and volunteers can register here or send an email for more information.

Volunteering at the event is a great way to help, plan, and design the event, as well as be an inspirational role model and mentor to the youth in Southern Maryland. There are many great opportunities to get involved that can be tailored to each volunteer’s time availability and interests. All event-day volunteers will get a free lunch and a T-shirt to be worn on the day of the event.

Sign up to volunteer online or email stemingsomd@gmail.com for more information.

To learn more or sign up, contact TPP Finance Director MaryKay Myers (301-866-4096, marykay.myers@paxpartnership.org) or STEM-ING Lead Theresa Shafer (703-725-9349, theresa.shafer@navy.mil).

