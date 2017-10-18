STEM Festival Comes to St. Mary’s

St. Mary’s County Public Schools is planning its third annual STEM Festival and Expo, supported by The Patuxent Partnership and other partners.

The event is set for 10 am to 2 pm Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, and will be held at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown, Maryland.

STEM, or Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, career fields are growing at a rapid pace. Employers all over the country are looking for employees with the technical skills to take on these demanding, but rewarding, jobs. St. Mary’s County Public Schools is sponsoring the event along with Discovery Education, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Sotterley Plantation, the University of Maryland, and many more organizations and businesses in Southern Maryland and the larger area. These groups will have booths at the festival with representatives on hand.

The STEM Festival will include STEM-related activities for children of all ages, and there will be games and prize for attendees.

The local event is part of the larger Maryland STEM Festival, which includes events in all 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore city. There are 450 separate events planned this year, at 230 different venues. The purpose is to encourage students to be interested in science, technology, engineering and math subjects, in the hopes that they will some day pursue a career based in these STEM fields.

For more information about the STEM Festival, please contact Denise Mandis by email at ddmandis@smcps.org or Jason Hayes at jwhayes@smcps.org.

The Pax Partnership fosters collaboration and the sharing of knowledge and expertise across a diverse network that includes government, industry, and academia. The Partnership also supports STEM education and workforce development within the local community including hosting programs of interest to NAVAIR, NAWCAD, and the broader DoD community.

