State Veteran Program Plans Virtual Job Fair

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Sunday, August 2, 2020

The Maryland Department of Labor Veteran Program will host a virtual job fair on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Registration is now open. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the event.

There will be two sessions, 10 am-1 pm and 4-6 pm. Federal, state, and local opportunities are available. Early admission is available for all who served in the US military at 9:30 am and 3:30 pm.

All jobseekers are invited to register here.

At each session there will be various industries with several hundred open positions. There are other resources available for jobseekers.

