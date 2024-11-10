State Tree Nursery Taking Orders for Seedlings

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, November 10, 2024

Tree seedlings are loaded at John S. Ayton State Tree Nursery. (Maryland DNR photo)

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ John S. Ayton State Tree Nursery is accepting orders for spring planting. The online tree seedling catalog can be found here.

Trees improve the environment and help keep Maryland’s waters clean. All trees planted help Maryland’s canopy spread and count toward Maryland’s 5 Million Tree Initiative, which aims to plant 5 million trees by 2031.

This year’s catalog features more than 55 species. Property owners can contact their local forestry office, available on the Maryland Forest Service website, with questions about site conditions, species selection, and financial incentives for which property owners may qualify.

Minimum order is 25 seedlings per species. Seedling orders will be delivered via UPS in March or April 2025, depending on the area, with seedling delivery right to the recipient’s door.