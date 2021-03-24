State Receives Funds for HIV/AIDS Research

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Maryland will receive federal funding for HIV/AIDS research and prevention.

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer, Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone announced more than $9.4 million to strengthen HIV/AIDS surveillance and prevention programs across the state.

“The HIV/AIDS crisis continues to devastate at-risk communities nationwide, many of whom are already suffering disproportionately from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” reads a news release from the lawmakers. “This new federal funding will serve as a strong investment in HIV/AIDS research, treatment, and prevention programs so Marylanders can live healthier and safer lives. This pandemic has heightened the need for greater investments in our public health infrastructure that supports all Marylanders, and Team Maryland remains committed to strengthening public health initiatives, expanding affordable and comprehensive health care resources, and securing additional funding for our medical research programs.”

The award of $9,461,685 comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STDs, and TB Prevention.

The latest round of funding includes:

$6,283,343 for the Maryland Department of Health

$3,178,342 for the Baltimore City Health Department

Last year, the lawmakers announced more than $2 million to support individuals living with HIV/AIDS in Maryland through the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.