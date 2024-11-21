State Lifts Outdoor Burn Ban

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, November 21, 2024 · Leave a Comment

The statewide ban on open-air burning that was implemented to prevent the spread of wildfires has been rescinded, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced.

Extremely dry conditions that had persisted throughout the year led to an above average number of wildfires statewide in October, leading to the ban. Following recent precipitation and a forecast of continued normal weather patterns for this time of year, the Maryland Forest Service determined the statewide restriction was no longer necessary, effective immediately.

“Marylanders were very cooperative during the ban, and as a result the outbreak of new wildfires dropped following its implementation on Nov. 1,” Maryland Forest Service State Fire Supervisor Chris Robertson said in a news release. “The statewide burn ban has been a critical tool to minimize damage these last few weeks. We appreciate their patience and are glad to be able to rescind this restriction safely.”

While the recent rainfall has mitigated the fire danger temporarily, the state continues to experience drought conditions. Landowners are urged to refrain from outdoor burning if possible, and to use extreme caution when burning is necessary.