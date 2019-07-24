Staff Changes Announced in Hoyer’s Office

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer has announced a number of staff changes in his office.

To start off, Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) announced the retirement of District Director Betsy Bossart, who has served on his staff for more than 30 years. At the same time, Congressman Hoyer also announced that Deputy District Director Terrance Taylor will take over as district director and Stefanie Carey Barone is being promoted to deputy district director.

“It is with great sadness that I announce the retirement of Betsy Bossart, who has done an outstanding job serving the people of Maryland’s Fifth District for more than 30 years,” said Congressman Hoyer. “I have been so fortunate to work alongside Betsy, who has been a dear friend and close confidant over the years.”

Congressman Hoyer went on to say that just about everyone in the Fifth District knows Ms. Bossart well and has met her at some point. At the same time, they know that Congressman Hoyer has been able to rely on her guidance and counsel.

“Wherever I travel, constituents tell me how helpful she has been in assisting with their casework and other challenges they face,” Congressman Hoyer said. “She has played a critical role in ensuring constituents are heard and their concerns are addressed. She always goes above and beyond for the Fifth District, and her deep knowledge of our community and her commitment to service will be sorely missed.”

“Betsy has been a trusted colleague to those on my staff, and she is a dear friend to all of us,” continued Congressman Hoyer. “I wish her the best in her much deserved retirement, and I thank her for laying a strong foundation that will ensure my staff and I are able to continue effectively serving Fifth District families in Washington.”

Congressman Hoyer said the new people in his office, Mr. Taylor and Ms. Barone, have invaluable knowledge of the issues facing families in the Fifth District.

“I am confident they will continue to be outstanding representatives for my office in Maryland,” he said.

Terrance Taylor has been deputy district director since 2010. Before that, he served as director of outreach from 2006 to 2010, and as a field representative from 2003 to 2006.

Stefanie Carey Barone has served as director of constituent cervices since 2018. She previously served as constituent services liaison from 2009 to 2018.

