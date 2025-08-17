St. Mary’s Transit System App Now Available

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, August 17, 2025

The St. Mary’s Transit System is fare free. Riders now have a new tool to make their experience even more convenient—the new STS Mobile App, available for download now through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The STS App offers riders on-the-go access to route maps, real-time schedule information, and stop locations.

The launch of the STS app complements the county’s new fare-free transit initiative—approved as a one-year pilot project in the FY2026 St. Mary’s County budget. For more information on this initiative, click here.

“In today’s world, most people rely on their phones for everyday tasks—and now that includes riding the bus,” said Allison Swint, deputy director of the Department of Public Works & Transportation. “This new app puts real-time transit information right at your fingertips, making it easier than ever to plan your trip, track your bus, and take full advantage of our fare-free service.”

Search “St. Mary’s Transit System” in your mobile app store or go to the STS website to scan the QR code and download directly.