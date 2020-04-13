St. Mary’s Reports 2 Coronavirus Deaths

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, April 13, 2020

The St. Mary’s County Health Department announced Monday the first two deaths related to COVID-19 in St. Mary’s County. Both women were in their 60s.

“On behalf of my fellow commissioners, I want to extend our deepest sympathies to these families. In St. Mary’s County, when one mourns, all mourn. This is a difficult time, and we are heartsick. To all members of our community, please continue following the Stay at Home Order and pay extra attention to social distancing when you must be out in the community,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy.

“This loss of two of our own community members is heartbreaking,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “We will keep their families and friends in our prayers and hope that they may find some comfort during this very difficult time. The actions of every community member are vital as we prepare for what is ahead and brace for the impact we will see from this virus. Please stay home as much as possible and follow the recommendations to help control the spread of this illness.”

The St. Mary’s County Health Department offered this information as of 1:30 am April 13:

Confirmed Cases in St. Mary’s County Residents: 89

Deaths: 2

Negative Test Results: 377

Hospitalizations: 21*

Recovered & Released from Isolation: 30

Male: 46

Female: 43

*Number of St. Mary’s County residents who have been hospitalized at any hospital in Maryland due to COVID-19. Data is not reflective of current patient status.

Local data will be updated at least daily by noon at the county website linked to above.

The COVID-19 community hotline at 301-475-4911 is available Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.

