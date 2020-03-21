St. Mary’s Reports 1st Coronavirus Case

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, March 21, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Another Case Involves Hospital Employee From the District

A St. Mary’s County woman has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the health department announced Saturday morning. Also the department was notified that a Washington, DC, resident who works at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19.

In the case involving the St. Mary’s resident, the woman is in her 20s. She had known exposure to a person diagnosed with COVID-19. She is in good condition, has been isolating at home, and is being monitored by the health department. SMCHD is currently conducting an investigation into potential exposure to other community members. SMCHD will directly contact individual community members who may have been exposed to coordinate any needed testing and monitoring for symptoms. Any risk of broader community exposure will be announced to the community as the public health investigation continues.

The case of the DC resident will not be classified as a St. Mary’s case. The St. Mary’s County Health Department will conduct a public health investigation in coordination with the District Health Department and the Maryland Department of Health.

The county health department urges community members to continue infection prevention measures and social distancing. If you are sick, stay home and away from others. If you need medical attention, call ahead to your primary care doctor or health care facility, or use 9-1-1 if in a medical emergency. For local COVID-19 updates and information, visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus.

“We have been working with state and local partners to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation and to prepare our community for the impact of this worldwide pandemic. We are ready to respond together,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “Most people with this illness experience mild or moderate symptoms similar to the common cold or flu. Residents can stay safe by practicing infection prevention measures such as handwashing and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.”

The St. Mary’s County Health Department and St. Mary’s County government will jointly hold a live announcement at 4 pm Saturday, March 21, 2020, which will be live streamed via the St. Mary’s County Government Channel 95 and the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

“It is important to remain calm and stay informed. The St. Mary’s County Government is working very closely with the St. Mary’s County Health Department. I encourage you to continue with preventive measures. Stay away from crowds, wash your hands thoroughly and often,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy.

St. Mary’s Government Closes Due to COVID-19 Precautions

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, effective Monday, March 23, 2020, all St. Mary’s County government administrative buildings will be closed to the public until further notice.

Additionally, to protect the safety and welfare of county government employees, administrative leave is in effect for nonessential employees; essential employees should report or adhere to teleworking schedules as directed by supervisors. Employees should contact department directors for further direction.

In partnership with St. Mary’s County Health Department, county government has established a COVID-19 hotline. Residents can call 301-475-4911 for questions regarding county government operations and the St. Mary’s County response to COVID-19. The call center is open Monday through Saturday from 8 am to 5 pm.

Other updates can be found here.