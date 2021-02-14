St. Mary’s Operations Schedule for Presidents Day

All St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed Monday, February 15, 2021, in observance of Presidents Day. Appointments for many departmental services will resume Tuesday, February 16.

The St. Andrew’s Landfill and six convenience centers will be open during regular hours.

All three St. Mary’s County Library branches (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park) will be closed. Appointments to use the computers, copiers or fax machines will resume Tuesday, February 16. Visit www.stmalib.org for more information.

All Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern) remain closed due to COVID-19 precautions.

Home-Delivered Meals will be provided Tuesday, February 16.

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) and ADA will operate on a normal schedule. However, the Statewide Special Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will not operate.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum will be open for visitors from noon to 4 pm. COVID-19 guidelines and safety measures will be observed.