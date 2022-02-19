St. Mary’s Operations for Presidents Day

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, February 19, 2022 · Leave a Comment

All St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed Monday, February 21, 2022, in observance of Presidents Day. Offices will reopen with regular operating schedules Tuesday, February 22.

All senior activity centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern) will be closed. There will be no home-delivered meals.

All three St. Mary’s County Library branches (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park) will be closed.

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS), ADA, and Statewide Special Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) operate regularly.

The St. Andrews Landfill and all six convenience centers will be open normal hours Monday, February 21.

The Department of Recreation and Parks Recreation and Aquatics Centers will be open for normal operations. School-Age Care Centers and all programs in public schools will be closed.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department will be closed on Monday. This includes the main office in Leonardtown, all satellite offices, and COVID-19 testing and vaccine operations. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday.

For local COVID-19 updates, information, and data visit smchd.org/coronavirus (https://smchd.org/coronavirus/) or call the SMCHD COVID-19 Community Hotline at (301) 475-4330.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and the Old Jail Museum will be open for visitors from noon to 4 pm.

The Wicomico Shores Golf Course and all St. Mary’s County parks will be open for regular operations.