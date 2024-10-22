St. Mary’s Liquid Assets Supports Craft Beverage Industry

St. Mary’s Liquid Assets is a new association created to help craft beverage businesses promote, protect, and grow the craft beverage industry and the common interests of its members through advocacy, education, and events.

Fostering connections among local craft beverage producers, aligning on shared objectives, promoting collaborative media and communication efforts, and actively participating in political advocacy at the county level can serve as potent strategies to fortify the craft beverage community, according to a St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development newsletter.

The association’s website invites visitors to check out the Liquid Trail and explore 13 craft beverage producers in St. Mary’s County, offering something for every taste from breweries to coffee roasters, distilleries, juice bars, and wineries.

The association represents the 13 producers — Better Black Coffee, Corteau Vineyards, Everyday Saint Brewhouse, Free State Ciders, Jubilee Farms Fermentations, Lads Farms Brewery, Port of Leonardtown Winery, Real Food Studio, Social Coffeehouse, Southern Trail Distillery, St. Inie’s Coffee, Tobacco Barn Distillery, and Xella Winery & Vineyard.

The economic development department has worked with the association since its inception and assisted with start-up funding and continued support as a sponsor.