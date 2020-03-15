St. Mary’s Has COVID-19 Call Center

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, March 15, 2020 · Leave a Comment

A call center has been opened for St. Mary’s County residents needing more information about the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Community members can call the center Monday – Friday from 8 am – 5 pm to speak with staff, obtain information about the disease, or get their questions answered at

301-475-4911

Residents should address their personal health questions with their primary care physician. However, the call center may help with other questions about COVID-19.

While the virus that causes COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; if soap and water is unavailable use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Avoid close contact (within six feet of distance) with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throwing the tissue in the trash

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

Community members, health care providers, and local business owners are encouraged to visit the SMCHD website for updates and information at www.smchd.org/coronavirus.