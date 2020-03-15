St. Mary’s Has COVID-19 Call Center
A call center has been opened for St. Mary’s County residents needing more information about the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Community members can call the center Monday – Friday from 8 am – 5 pm to speak with staff, obtain information about the disease, or get their questions answered at
301-475-4911
Residents should address their personal health questions with their primary care physician. However, the call center may help with other questions about COVID-19.
While the virus that causes COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; if soap and water is unavailable use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Avoid close contact (within six feet of distance) with people who are sick
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throwing the tissue in the trash
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
Community members, health care providers, and local business owners are encouraged to visit the SMCHD website for updates and information at www.smchd.org/coronavirus.