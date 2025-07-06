St. Mary’s Gymnastics Celebrates Strong Season

The St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy has concluded its 2024–25 gymnastics season. Throughout the year, academy gymnasts showcased exceptional talent and dedication, achieving notable successes at various competitions.

SMGA athletes had a strong season, with many gymnasts scoring 33+ and qualifying for States, the academy noted in a news release.

Several standout performances included first All-Around wins by Penny Eason, Christa Middleton, Wendy Buchanan, Audrey Toth, Cecilia Lipp, Bridget Nguyen, Anna Hayashi, Kenley King, and Julia Botwin. Many others achieved impressive scores.

USAG State Meets: States were held at a variety of locations throughout Maryland. Most SMGA gymnasts achieved a score of 36 or higher. Sixth place All-Around for Platinum went to Christa Middleton with a score of 36.275. Although Penny Eason did not place, she achieved her highest score of the season at States with an all-around score of 38.250.

USAG Regionals: Gymnasts in the Gold level and one Platinum gymnast competed May 15-18, 2025, at State College, PA. Each gymnast that went to Regionals scored 36 or above. Kenley King achieved an all-around score of 36.425 which tied for 7th place. Kenley tied for 2nd place on floor with a score of 9.500. The highest all-around score was Reagan Wagner with an all-around score of 37.050. Reagan also tied for 2nd place for Gold on floor with a score of 9.750.

Academy staff commended the athletes’ families their support, and said they are looking forward to next season.

