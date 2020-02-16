St. Mary’s Govt. Presidents’ Day Schedule

All St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed Monday, February 17, 2020, in observance of Presidents’ Day. Administrative offices will reopen for normal business hours Tuesday, February 18.

The St. Andrews Landfill, the six convenience centers and St. Mary’s Transit System will operate under normal hours Monday, February 17. However, the Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program will not provide services for the Senior Nutrition Centers and or SSTAP appointments.

All St. Mary’s County Library locations will be closed Monday, February 17.

All three senior activity centers will be closed. No home-delivered meals deliveries will be made.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse museum and Historic Park will be open from noon to 4 pm February 17, 2020.