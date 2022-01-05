St. Mary’s Govt. Offices Delayed Openings

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for St. Mary’s County until 9 am Wednesday, January 5.

A light glaze of ice from freezing rain may cause hazardous travel conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

As such, St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will open at 10 am January 5. Liberal leave remains in effect for employees.

The Department of Recreation and Parks operations are as follows:

Before School School Age Centers – Open at 8:30 am

Wellness and Aquatics Center – Open at 10 am

Gymnastics Center – Open 10 am

Great Mills Pool – Open at 4 pm

Recreation Facilities – Open at 10 am

Museums – Open at noon

Wicomico Shores Golf Course – Closed

Wicomico Riverview Restaurant – Open at noon – 6 pm for carryout only

All three Senior Activity Centers (Chancellor’s Run, Garvey, and Northern) will open at 10 am. There will be no home-delivered meals.

The St. Andrew’s Landfill and convenience centers will open at noon.

The St. Mary’s Transit System, Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program, and ADA Paratransit operations will begin operating at noon.

Circuit Court will open at 10 am for staff, 10:30 am for the public and 11 am for the docket.

District Court will open at 10 am for staff, 10:30 am for the public and 11 am for the docket.

St. Mary’s County libraries (Charlotte Hall, Lexington Park, and Leonardtown) will open at 10 am

Naval Air Station Patuxent River has announced it will be open on a 2-hour delayed arrival schedule Wednesday, January 5. Critical personnel must report to work as previously scheduled.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department offices, COVID testing, and vaccine sites will open at 10 am. Normal operations are expected to resume on Thursday, January 6. Community members scheduled for COVID-19 testing and vaccine appointments will be contacted directly to reschedule.

St. Mary’s County public schools will have a two-hour delayed opening. There will be no AM pre-kindergarten or AM Head Start classes.

For additional information on county government, go to www.stmarysmd.com.