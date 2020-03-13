St. Mary’s County COVID-19 Operational Update

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, March 13, 2020 · Leave a Comment

As of Friday, March 13, 2020, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Mary’s County but in the interest of public health, the following cancellations and changes are announced:

All St. Mary’s County Government Administrative Offices will be open for regular operations until further notice. Employees should continue to report for regular duty.



All St. Mary’s County Government meeting spaces will be closed March 16-20. This includes but is not limited to the Commissioners Meeting Room in the Chesapeake Building and the Room 14 Conference Room in the Potomac Building.



The Planning Commission Meeting scheduled for March 16 is canceled.



St. Mary’s County Public Schools will be closed March 16-27, 2020. Students will return to school March 30, 2020.



Margaret Brent Middle School is closed Friday, March 13, 2020.



St. Mary’s Transit System will continue regular operations until further notice.



St. Mary’s County Regional Airport is open under normal operations.



The Airport Advisory Board Meeting scheduled for March 23, 2020 is canceled.



All Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed beginning Friday, March 13, 2020 until further notice. Senior Information & Assistance appointments will not be conducted in person. Individuals are encouraged to conduct business by phone or email, or to reschedule appointments for a time when Senior Activity Centers have reopened. All programs and activities are canceled. The Patrick Henry LIFE trip on March 20 and the Charles County Churches LIFE trip on March 26 are canceled.



Home-Delivered Meals will continue as regularly scheduled



There will be no congregate meals at Senior Activity Centers, but meals will be provided to New Towne Village and Cedar Lane Senior Living Communities



Department of Recreation and Parks Operations: effective March 13, 2020 9:00 p.m. all recreation programs and facilities are cancelled through March 29, 2020.

Wicomico Shores Golf Course Pro Shop is open for golf from 8 am to 4 pm each day.

The Riverview Restaurant is closed until further notice.

All organized practices and games are canceled in St. Mary’s County parks through March 29, 2020. Maryland Day event at the St. Clements Island Museum on March 25, 2020 has been canceled. The St. Clements Island and Piney Point Lighthouse and Museum will be open during normal operating hours until further notice. St Marys County Libraries will be closed March 14-29. All library programming and events and are also canceled from March 14-29, 2020. Meeting rooms are also closed. No fines will be levied during library closure period. The Friends of the Library Book Sale scheduled for March 26-29 is canceled. The Library Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for Monday March 16, 2020 is canceled. The six convenience centers and the St. Andrews Landfill will continue normal operations until further notice The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County business meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2020 has been canceled. The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County Budget Work Session scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2020 has been canceled. The College of Southern Maryland will move most classes online March 16-22. Spring Break is March 25-29. Classes will resume online March 30 through April 30.

MetCom is open under normal operations.

St. Mary’s County Government and St. Mary’s County Health Department have partnered to open an informational call center for local residents needing more information about the novel coronavirus disease. Community members can call the center Monday – Friday from 8 am – 5 pm to speak with staff, obtain information about the disease, or get their questions answered at: 301-475-4911

“The COVID-19 situation is evolving so quickly and we understand residents may have many questions,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, Health Officer for St. Mary’s County. “We want to make sure our community is receiving accurate information about how to best protect themselves and get access to care. Residents are encouraged to first visit our website for the most up to date information.”

“At this time, accurate information for St. Mary’s County residents is our main concern. We are committed to the welfare of our community,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy.

Residents should address their personal health questions with their primary care physician. However, the call center may help with other questions about COVID-19.

While the virus that causes COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; if soap and water is unavailable use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Avoid close contact (within six feet of distance) with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throwing the tissue in the trash

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

Community members, healthcare providers, and local business owners are encouraged to visit the SMCHD website for updates and information at: www.smchd.org/coronavirus